Kavya Yadav, Rabeeb Ali Khan qualify for TPL Road to Australian Open final

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Delhi’s Kavya Yadav and Uttar Pradesh’s Rabeeb Ali Khan moved a step closer to the Australian Open 2027 after winning the U-14 girls’ and boys’ titles, respectively at the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Race to Gold North Zone Masters, which concluded at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association courts on Sunday.

The two champions have secured places in the final round-robin tournament of the TPL Road to the Australian Open 2027, scheduled for November 29 in Mumbai. The winners of that event will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open, with India covering the expenses of each player and one parent.

The North Zone Masters, held on November 14 and 15 in association with the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association and the Haryana Tennis Association, featured players from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab across the U-10, U-12 and U-14 boys’ and girls’ categories.

In the girls’ competition, Ishanvi Rao of Delhi won the U-10 title with a 15-10 victory over Kanishka Pathak. Vaariya Nair of Gurgaon claimed the U-12 crown, defeating Amyra Gupta 14-11, while Kavya Yadav beat Preha Khatri 15-10 to secure the U-14 title.

In the boys’ categories, Vidhaan Rajvir defeated fellow Delhi player Pushan Bhagat 15-10 to win the U-10 title. Ranbeer Gulia claimed the U-12 crown with a 15-10 victory over Vikrant Venkatesh, while Rabeeb Ali Khan edged Gurgaon’s Vansh Dedha 13-12 in a closely contested U-14 final.

Played in TPL’s 25-point format, the Masters offered young players an opportunity to compete in a format designed to provide exposure to international standards of competition.

All six winners will receive Race to Gold scholarships worth Rs 75,000 each. The initiative also provides recipients with tennis equipment, personalised apparel, professional guidance and opportunities to interact with leading Indian tennis players, including Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna, as well as international players.

The 36 scholarship recipients across the three Race to Gold Masters will be felicitated during TPL Season 8 in Hyderabad in December, with the ceremony set to be part of the live broadcast on JioHotstar.

The North Zone event was the first of three Masters weekends, with the Gujarat Masters scheduled for November 21-22 in Ahmedabad, followed by the Maharashtra Masters in Mumbai on November 28-29.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-founder of Tennis Premier League, said, “The North Zone Masters has set the tone for this year’s Race to Gold. The standard of tennis from our young players in the region was impressive, and with the Road to the Australian Open now in play, these juniors have a real international goal to work towards.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-founder of Tennis Premier League, said, “Race to Gold is about supporting young athletes beyond the court. Congratulations to the winners from the North Zone. We look forward to seeing the U-14 champions taking the next step in Mumbai and more engaging tennis action from the upcoming Masters in Ahmedabad and Maharashtra.”

--IANS

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