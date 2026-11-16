Manipur CM felicitates Youth Olympic gold medallist Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei

Imphal, Nov 16 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday congratulated and felicitated Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei, who won a gold medal in the men’s 50 kg boxing category at the 4th Youth Olympic Games 2026, held in Dakar, Senegal.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that during the meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal, Khemchand Singh underscored the importance of encouraging and supporting coaches, acknowledging their significant contribution to nurturing successful sportspersons in the state.

"His remarkable achievement has brought glory to Manipur and inspired our youth. Assured him of the State Government’s continued support and wished him greater success ahead. You have made Manipur proud, Ambekar! I congratulated him for bringing pride to the nation and Manipur, praised his discipline and perseverance as an inspiration to young athletes, assured State Government support, and wished him future success," CM Yumnam posted on X.

The Chief Minister observed that apart from the support extended by the government, encouragement and guidance from local sports clubs and elders also play a vital role in shaping the character and careers of sportspersons.

He also appreciated the authorities concerned for extending support to athletes at the grassroots level, noting that such initiatives contribute significantly to their success at national and international sporting events.

India had two representatives in the boxing competition at the Youth Olympic Games, one from Manipur in the men's category and another from Haryana in the women's category. Both boxers won gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Later, Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei, while speaking to the media, expressed happiness over getting the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister and share his experiences. He also expressed his determination to continue working hard and strive for greater achievements by participating in more international-level tournaments in the future.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Youth Affairs and Sports, officials of the National Sports Academy (NSA), coaches, the athlete's parents and others. Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh had earlier felicitated Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal in the women's 48 kg weightlifting category, and Naorem Roshibina Devi, who secured a silver medal in the women's Sanda 60 kg category at the recent Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

A total of 36 sportspersons and three coaches from Manipur represented India at the 20th Asian Games, highlighting the state's significant contribution to the country's sporting achievements.

--IANS

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