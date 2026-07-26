Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims four more lives; death toll rises to 820

Dhaka, July 26 (IANS) As many as four children died with symptoms consistent measles in Bangladesh in 24 hours until 8 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, increasing the total number of confirmed and suspected measles-related fatalities to 820, local media reported.

The latest fatalities have been classified as suspected measles deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). With the latest update, the number of suspected measles fatalities has increased to 725 while the number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths stood unchanged at 95, United News of Bangladesh reported.

During the same period, 990 new suspected measles cases were reported, raising the total number of suspected cases in Bangladesh to 123,753.

Meanwhile, 170 new confirmed measles cases were reported in Bangladesh, raising the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 15,442.

A total of 106,239 patients with suspected measles have been admitted to hospital in Bangladesh since March 15, United News of Bangladesh reported.

Among them, 102,467 people have recovered, according to DGHS data.

Amid the worsening public health crisis, a report said that an average of nearly four children die every day from measles, and more than 800 people are hospitalised daily, while both the government's response and public focus appear to have weakened.

Despite the government's claim that it exceeded its emergency measles vaccination target, hospitals reportedly continue to see an influx of unvaccinated patients, exposing the shortcomings in vaccine coverage.

The outbreak remained severe in the first three weeks of July, with the country's Directorate General of Health Services recording an average of 1,005 suspected and confirmed measles cases, 821 hospital admissions, and nearly four deaths every day.

"The situation has improved, but not as much as expected two months after the vaccination campaign -- the authorities do not appear to realise that," Bangladesh-based newspaper The Daily Star quoted Mahmudur Rahman, chair of the National Verification Committee for Measles and Rubella Elimination, as saying.

According to health experts, the outbreak has persisted due to vaccination gaps affecting nearly 40 lakh children, infections among children beyond the campaign's target age group, and weak infection prevention and control measures.

Rahman said that the 40-lakh gap between the measles-rubella and Vitamin A campaigns suggests that a large number of susceptible children remain unvaccinated.

Describing the 40-lakh gap "astonishing", Be-Nazir Ahmed, a health expert and former director of disease control at the DGHS, said that it indicated a significantly low vaccination target.

"If the target itself was inaccurate, this outcome was inevitable," he added.

Ahmed noted that inadequate planning and limited public outreach undermined the measles vaccination campaign, with many families remaining unaware of the revised vaccination schedule.

--IANS

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