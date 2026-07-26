INS Sudarshini departs for Portugal's Ponta Delgada after representing India at Sail 250 in US

Washington, July 26 (IANS) Indian Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini has departed from the US' Boston, as part of ongoing Lokayan 26, and has now set course for Ponta Delgada, Azores (Portugal).

During her stay in the US, INS Sudarshini represented India at the SAIL 250 celebrations and the International Naval Review 250, showcasing India's rich maritime heritage while strengthening maritime partnerships through professional and cultural engagements, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

The ship participated in SAIL 250 events at Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston, and hosted dignitaries, members of the Indian diaspora, and international naval delegations, reaffirming India's commitment to maritime cooperation and friendship.

"INS Sudarshini has now set course for Ponta Delgada, Azores (Portugal). The ship continues to serve as a beacon of India’s maritime strength, professionalism, and goodwill on the global stage," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

Last week, India's Consul General in Boston highlighted the ship’s participation in SAIL Boston 250, describing it as a symbol of India’s maritime traditions, naval professionalism and expanding bilateral maritime ties with the US.

The Consulate said a media briefing was held during the Captain’s Reception aboard INS Sudarshini.

“At the Captain’s Reception on board INS SUDARSHINI participating in SAIL250, Consulate General of India in Boston held a media briefing,” the Consulate said in a post on X.

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Raghuram S. emphasised the importance of the vessel’s presence at the international event commemorating the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

According to the Consulate, the Consul General noted that “SUDARSHINI is the only Naval tall ship to participate from Asia and the wider Indian Ocean Region” and highlighted that the ship “sailed for five and a half months to reach the US East Coast to participate in the 250th Anniversary of US Independence.”

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in the US also highlighted ongoing defence engagement between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “Our Defence Wing engaged with a delegation from the US Army War College, Carlisle, for insightful discussions on the Indian Military Strategic Construct and its convergences with the US Military Strategic Outlook.”

The Embassy added that the interaction was “a productive conversation highlighting the expanding Indo-US Bilateral Defence Cooperation Framework and our shared efforts to further strengthen this strategic partnership.”

--IANS

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