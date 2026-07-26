Experts chart roadmap for strengthening project execution across energy and mining CPSEs

Vadodara, July 26 (IANS) The three-day third edition of Bharat CPSEs' Consultative Conclave 2026 on Project and Asset Management successfully concluded on Sunday here with experts charting out a roadmap for strengthening project execution, asset management and organisational excellence across Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in the energy and mining sectors a day before at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara, after insightful deliberations on strengthening project execution, asset management and organisational excellence.

The event was organised jointly by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) under the Union Ministry of Finance with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) as the strategic knowledge partner.

The conclave brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academia as well as senior CPSE executives to exchange best practices and chart the way forward in support of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Detailed discussions were held on planning, detailed project report, contracting, land acquisition, asset life cycle management, deep tech technology adoption and use of PM Gati Shakti platform in formulating an implementable CPSE Reform Agenda.

A total of 39 delegates from NTPC, Coal India, Bharat Coking Coal, BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil, ONGC, ONGC Videsh, Oil India, MRPL, GAIL, SAIL, MECON, NMDC, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, NHPC, SJVN and Power Grid Corporation of India participated in the Conclave.

Mangu Singh (Former DMRC Managing Director) was the Chief Guest during the inauguration and focused on contract management as an important aspect for success of the projects.

K. Moses Chalai (DPE Secretary), as the Guest of Honour, highlighted the need for innovative and data-driven approaches for asset and project management.

Addressing the valedictory session, Manoj Choudhary, GSV Vice-Chancellor, said the conclave had created a strong momentum for collaborative learning and fostered a culture of informed and data-driven decision-making.

He highlighted GSV's growing contribution to capacity building across railways, highways, aviation, maritime, logistics and other infrastructure sectors.

Referring to the MoU between GSV and CBC, he reiterated that this event marked the continuation of a long-term CBC-GSV partnership aimed at strengthening professional capacity across the infrastructure ecosystem of the country.

Delivering the valedictory address, Alka Mittal, Member (CBC Administration), expressed satisfaction on the candid deliberations that took place between the speakers, industry practitioners and the CPSE participants, as to why some projects run late and how culture, discipline, policy enablement and technology can set them right.

She reiterated that CBC along with GSV would publish a Bharat CPSE Compendium of best practices based on the recommendations that have emerged in this event.

Mittal appreciated the efforts put in by GSV as a knowledge partner under the tutelage of the Vice-Chancellor Manoj Choudhary and Kaushik Das for making this event a grand success and expressed eagerness to continue the collaborative efforts between CBC and GSV in the march towards infrastructure capacity building for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

--IANS

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