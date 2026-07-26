July 26, 2026 8:17 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: People face problems as gas crisis unlikely to ease anytime soon

Bangladesh: People face problems as gas crisis unlikely to ease anytime soon

Dhaka, July 26 (IANS) The ongoing gas crisis in Bangladesh, caused by a fire at a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Cox's Bazar, is unlikely to ease anytime soon, local media reported on Sunday.

The incident has reduced Bangladesh's gas supply to below 2,150 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), down from an average of around 2,700 mmcfd that had been maintained over the past year, despite the national daily demand standing at nearly 3,800 mmcfd, United News of Bangladesh reported.

The fire at the FSRU on July 21 damaged one of its two boilers, forcing it to stop operations.

Tariqul Islam Khan, public relations officer of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla), indicated that efforts were being made to repair the damage; however, it will take more time before the facility can restart operations.

The gas supply reduction has impacted household kitchens the most, with gas pressure reducing to near zero or flickering feebly in many parts of Dhaka.

Residents in areas like Mirpur, Badda, Kalabagan, Kafrul, Mohammadpur, Kazipara, West Tejturi Bazar and Rampura said that gas stoves remained unlit or unusable for days.

Disruption of regular gas supply has forced many low-income families to build temporary clay stoves and cook with firewood. Others who can afford it have started using expensive electric cookers or LPG cylinders, further increasing their household spending.

Frustrated with the situation, residents in several areas, including Mohammadpur, have held protests and expressed their anger on social media platforms over the gas crisis.

According to Petrobangla, gas-fired electricity generation has reduced by around 1,500 megawatts, sparking concerns regarding power cuts, United News of Bangladesh reported.

Meanwhile, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC said that low gas pressure will continue in Dhaka and nearby districts until the situation improves.

According to a local media report, the industrial sector in Bangladesh has also been affected due to the worsening gas crisis, which is increasing operating costs and threatening the country's export competitiveness.

The sectors, including textiles, spinning, ceramics and fertilisers, which are dependent on gas, have been operating below capacity or facing production delays due to low gas supply and weak pipeline pressure, Bangladesh-based daily The Daily Star reported.

Irregular gas pressure has triggered heavy losses in dyeing operations, where interrupted production can ruin entire fabric batches.

Many factors have started using diesel to keep operations running, raising operation costs by around 20 per cent.

--IANS

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