Bhopal to begin free passenger trials of electric buses from tomorrow under PM-eBus Sewa

Bhopal, July 26 (IANS) Another major step towards modernising public transport and shifting to electric vehicles is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, officials said on Sunday.

Under the Central government's 'PM-eBus Sewa' initiative, trial runs carrying passengers will commence on Monday.

Passengers will not be charged any fare during this trial period; the service will remain completely free until the proposed official launch on August 15.

Prior to the passenger trials, the e-buses underwent five days of operational testing without passengers.

These tests were conducted to evaluate timings, traffic navigation and overall system functionality across various routes.

With the successful completion of the empty runs, preparations to operate the buses with passengers are now complete.

In the initial phase, 10 electric buses will be deployed across two routes, with Board Office Square designated as the central hub of the network.

The first route will operate from Bairagarh Depot to Kolar, passing through Lalghati, Peer Gate, Moti Masjid, Kamala Park and New Market.

The second route will start from Depot Square and proceed to the Coach Factory via Board Office, Chetak Bridge, Subhash Nagar, Prabhat Chauraha and Ashoka Garden.

The e-bus service in Bhopal is being rolled out under the Centre's 'PM-eBus Sewa' scheme, an official said.

The larger plan aims to deploy 100 electric buses across 10 different city routes by the end of 2026.

So far, 21 e-buses have arrived in the city.

A dedicated depot has also been established at Sant Hirdaram Nagar for parking and charging the vehicles.

The new e-buses are equipped with modern technologies designed to enhance passenger safety and convenience.

Features include digital ticketing and the option to generate passes through a mobile app. Each bus is fitted with five CCTV cameras and an AI-based passenger counting system at both doors.

Additional safety and information systems comprise emergency, panic and stop buttons, emergency hammers at every window, a public announcement system and an LED passenger information display.

To ensure accessibility, an automatic hydraulic wheelchair lift has been installed in the buses. This will make boarding and alighting significantly easier for passengers using wheelchairs.

Preparations are currently underway for the formal launch of the service on August 15, following the completion of the passenger trials.

Once the full network of 100 buses becomes operational, it is expected to make Bhopal's public transport system more convenient, reliable and eco-friendly, marking a significant shift towards cleaner and smarter urban mobility.

--IANS

sktr/khz