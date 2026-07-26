Oil tanker explodes after striking naval mine in Strait of Hormuz: Report

Tehran, July 26 (IANS) An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine, local media reported on Sunday.

The vessel struck the mine after allegedly deviating from the route designated by Iran.

According to preliminary reports, the tanker deviated from the route designated by Iran and was located in an area outside the safe maritime traffic route, despite previous warnings, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

The reported explosion comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following the recent military exchanges between the US and Iran.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei described the talks between Oman and Iran regarding safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as "useful and forward-looking" and noted that progress had been made.

Iran and Oman held several rounds of technical talks in Tehran to discuss arrangements for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Baqaei said the talks were held on Friday and Saturday at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers, during which they discussed common principles and practical mechanisms for ensuring safe maritime traffic through the strategic waterway while respecting the sovereign rights of the two littoral states, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

He added that Oman delegation left Iran on Saturday.

However, the two nations would continue the technical and political consultations, IRNA reported.

When asked regarding the current situation about navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that there had been no change in the status of maritime traffic in the waterway.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the United States' naval blockade against Iran remains fully in effect, announcing that American forces have redirected multiple commercial vessels, boarded ships for verification, and disabled one tanker that allegedly attempted to violate the blockade.

In a post on social media platform X, CENTCOM added: "The US naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect. As of July 25, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 2 that didn't comply, and boarded 2 to ensure total compliance."

--IANS

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