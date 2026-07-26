Diksha stays in top-15 hunt with steady third-round 70 at Women's Scottish Open

Dundonald Links (Scotland), July 26 (IANS) India's Diksha Dagar remained on course for another strong finish on the Ladies European Tour after carding a composed two-under 70 in the third round of the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open on Saturday. The Hero-backed golfer climbed into a share of 11th place at one-over-par, leaving herself within striking distance of a top-10 finish heading into the final round.

Playing in challenging links conditions that featured gusty winds, intermittent rain and brief spells of sunshine, Diksha once again showcased the consistency that has marked her 2026 campaign.

The two-time Ladies European Tour winner made a measured start with three consecutive pars before registering her first birdie of the day at the fourth hole. A bogey at the ninth saw her make the turn at even par, but she quickly regained momentum on the back nine.

Diksha produced her best golf of the round with successive birdies on the 13th and 14th holes to move up the leaderboard. She then negotiated the closing stretch without any further blemishes, parring each of the final four holes. A birdie putt on the 18th narrowly missed, but her round of 70 was enough to move her closer to the top 10 with one day remaining before next week's AIG Women's Open.

The latest performance continues an encouraging season for the Indian, who has been among the most consistent performers on the Ladies European Tour in 2026 and is once again in contention for a high finish.

India's other two representatives, Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs, were unable to make the weekend after both missed the cut following the second round.

At the top of the leaderboard, South Korea's Jenny Shin maintained her grip on the tournament despite a quieter day. Shin carded a one-under 71 to reach 12-under overall and will take a commanding five-shot lead into the final round.

Shin, who has led the tournament since the opening round, mixed two birdies with a bogey to preserve her sizeable advantage. It marks the first time in her LPGA career that she has carried a five-shot lead into the final day of an event.

Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn occupies solo second at seven-under after a three-under 69, while Japan's Erika Hara and Germany's Esther Henseleit share third place at five-under.

With the final round still to come, Diksha will look to finish strongly as she chases another top-10 result and carries momentum into the season's final major, the AIG Women's Open.

--IANS

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