Fit India’s ‘Sundays on Cycle’ pays tribute to Kargil heroes; volunteer programme launched

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The 83rd edition of the Fit India Movement’s flagship ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative paid tribute to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War on Sunday, with citizens, Armed Forces personnel, athletes and students participating in cycling events across the country to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The nationwide campaign also marked the launch of the Fit India Volunteers Programme, an initiative aimed at engaging young people in sports management and fitness events while recognising their contribution through Fit India certificates.

The cycling drive was organised across major cities as well as Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centres from Leh to Kanyakumari, where young athletes joined the event to honour the courage and sacrifice of India’s armed forces.

In New Delhi, serving and retired personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force participated in the event alongside students, fitness enthusiasts and members of the public.

“It is gratifying to see so many young people coming together to remember our war heroes. This initiative by the Fit India Movement to bring everyone together is commendable. If we have to move forward as a nation, it is important for each one of us to be healthy,” said Major Shubhanshu Bharadwaj.

Students and faculty members from Maitreyi College, University of Delhi, also took part in the event as part of the institution’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, underlining the link between youth participation, fitness and nation-building.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who attended the event as the chief guest, praised the Fit India Movement for promoting healthy lifestyles through community-based initiatives.

“Maitreyi College has emerged as one of the finest colleges of Delhi University because of its focus on sports and extracurricular activities. On their Diamond Jubilee, they have taken this interest in sports and fitness to a new level by collaborating with the Fit India Movement,” Kant said.

The newly launched Fit India Volunteers Programme received an encouraging response, with several students from Maitreyi College registering through the Fit India portal. The initiative seeks to provide young volunteers exposure to organising high-level sporting and fitness events while recognising their efforts through certification.

Regular participant Rohit Dwivedi said cycling alongside members of the Armed Forces and listening to stories of Kargil heroes made him “emotional” and strengthened his sense of responsibility as a young Indian.

Launched by the Government of India, the Fit India Movement encourages citizens to adopt active lifestyles. The ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, envisioned by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat across states and Union Territories.

--IANS

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