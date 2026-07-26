PM Modi asks Nandan Nilekani-led task force to prepare roadmap for exam reforms

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a task force on exam reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Prime Minister Modi said that the report of the task force will be used for taking steps to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations.

The decision to rope in Nilekani, who is the brain behind Aadhaar number, comes a day after a students' agitation against alleged paper leaks concluded following the resignation by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sharing a video statement on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said, "The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students' future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions."

"However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology. Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani," the Prime Minister added.

"This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest," he said.

Apart from technology expert Nandan Nilekani, the task force will include former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, former IB Director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and Logistics Expert Amrit Lal Meena, an official statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who assumed charge as the Union Education Minister on Sunday, expressed gratitude to PM Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility.

In a post on social media platform X, after taking the additional charge, Union Minister Joshi said: "Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility."

"I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty," he added.

Pralhad Joshi, who currently serves as the Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, took over the additional responsibility following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide protests over alleged examination paper leaks.

Union Minister Joshi's appointment comes at a time when the Education Ministry has been under intense public and political scrutiny due to widespread student protests demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations.

--IANS

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