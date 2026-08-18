August 19, 2026 12:05 AM हिंदी

Mauritius President raises toast celebrating longstanding friendship with India

Mauritius President raises toast celebrating longstanding friendship with India

Port Louis, Aug 18 (IANS) Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius Anurag Srivastava raised toasts to celebrate the longstanding friendship between India and Mauritius at a reception hosted by the High Commission of India to celebrate the 80th Independence Day.

"Toasts were raised by President Dharambeer Gokhool and High Commissioner Anurag Srivastava, celebrating the longstanding friendship between India and Mauritius," the Indian High Commission in Mauritius said on social media platform X.

During his remarks, High Commissioner Srivastava highlighted key achievements over the past year, including the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, the announcement of a Special Economic Package worth $680 million, the inauguration of the Renal Transplant Unit, and the handing over of 100 e-buses.

He also underscored upcoming projects, such as a joint satellite and an e-judiciary.

"The evening was enlivened by a vibrant cultural programme featuring energetic dance performances and melodious singing. The celebration also featured One District One Product (ODOP) corners showcasing handicrafts and specialities from different regions of India," the High Commission noted.

It also said that the event was graced by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Deputy Prime Minister Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, Vice-President Robert Hungley, Chief Justice Rehana Mungly-Gulbul, Speaker Shirin Aumeeruddy-Cziffra, Ministers, Junior Ministers, Members of Parliament, business community members, socio-cultural organisations, members of the media, and friends of India from all walks of life.

On Saturday, the High Commissioner hoisted the Indian flag and shared President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation.

He underscored the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Mauritius, the special economic package announced for Mauritius, and other significant developments in the bilateral partnership.

He encouraged diaspora members, particularly the youth to stay connected to India and take benefit of various Indian government schemes, including OCI cards, Know India Programme, Youth Exchange Programme, ITEC training slots, and scholarships.

--IANS

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