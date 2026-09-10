Laomi, Koncharoenkai, Barnett nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for August

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Thailand duo of Suleeporn Laomi and Nannapat Koncharoenkai, alongside Isle of Man’s Lucy Barnett, have been nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for August 2026.

All nominations put immense spotlight on players from the associate nations. Barnett made history by becoming the first cricketer from the Isle of Man to feature on an ICC monthly award shortlist.

The Thailand pair of Suleeporn and Nannapat earned their nominations through standout performances across white-ball formats, including the 50-over and T20I series against Papua New Guinea and the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai.

Leg-spinner Laomi was in stellar form throughout August and played a pivotal role in Thailand's 3-0 ODI series sweep over Papua New Guinea. She snared four wickets in the three-match ODI series at an economy rate of 3.38, headlined by a match-winning spell of 3-27 in the final game.

She also picked up six wickets in four T20Is during the month at an economy rate of 5.40, and carried her momentum into the Asia Cup where her standout effort was an impressive haul of 3-26 against India in Dubai.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat provided consistent stability at the top of the order for Thailand. She finished as the leading run-scorer in the four-match T20I series against Papua New Guinea, accumulating 144 runs at an average of 36.

She was equally commanding in the subsequent ODIs, scoring 121 runs at an average of 40.33 with a top score of 54 in the series opener. Koncharoenkai maintained her touch in the Asia Cup as well, top-scoring with 41 against India as she became the sole Thailand batter to reach double figures in the game.

Meanwhile, Isle of Man captain and opener Lucy enjoyed a sensational outing in the Women’s Continental Cup in Romania, where she led her side to the final. The all-rounder emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer by amassing 257 runs across four T20Is at a staggering average of 128.5 and a strike rate of 178.47.

Her campaign was highlighted by an unbeaten 123 off 64 balls against Norway, alongside half-centuries against Romania (71 not out) and Turkey (59) in the final. Lucy also contributed with her off-spin by taking four wickets at an economy rate of 3.8.

--IANS

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