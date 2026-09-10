India, Nigeria deepen strategic partnership ahead of 18th BRICS Summit

Abuja, Sep 10 (IANS) Abhishek Singh, High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, on Thursday met Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria and reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit.

“Ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, being held in New Delhi on 12-13 September, High Commissioner Abhishek Singh met H.E. Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the High Commission of India in Nigeria stated on X.

Shettima will be heading a delegation which will represent Nigeria in the New Delhi summit, further advancing the shared priorities and cooperation.

“The meeting reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities to further strengthen the India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership, including in economic engagement, energy, agriculture, capacity building, security and people-to-people ties. A warm and productive exchange, reflecting the shared commitment of India and Nigeria to an enduring and mutually beneficial partnership,” the High Commission stated.

On Tuesday, Idehai Frederick, Chairman, Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DICAN), called on the High Commissioner and discussed the upcoming BRICS Summit and India’s growing engagement with BRICS.

“Mr. Idehai Frederick, Chairman, Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DICAN), called on High Commissioner Abhishek Singh ahead of his visit to India, as part of a three-member Nigerian media delegation travelling to India ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit on 12 September 2026. High Commissioner briefed him on the upcoming BRICS Summit and India’s growing engagement with BRICS,” the High Commission stated on X.

As a gesture of friendship and to showcase India’s rich textile and handicraft traditions, the High Commissioner presented Frederick with a handcrafted Khadi jacket, symbolising India’s rich textile heritage and the growing strength of its textile sector.

“The High Commissioner reaffirmed the High Commission’s commitment to further strengthening engagement with the Nigerian media and Friends of India. The visit by the three-member media delegation will contribute to greater understanding of India’s development journey, its global engagement and the multifaceted India–Nigeria partnership,” said the High Commission.

It noted that the interaction highlighted the important role of media in deepening people-to-people ties and bringing India and Nigeria closer.

–IANS

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