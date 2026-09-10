Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls facing sexism in film industry: ‘Learn to stand up for yourself’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened up about facing sexism and deeply rooted patriarchal attitudes in the film industry.

She asserted that women often have to fight against societal conditioning to make their voices heard. Speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming release "Hunkkaar—The Roar,” the 'Dangal' actress said patriarchy cannot be blamed solely on men, as women are also part of a system that has been deeply ingrained in society. “Patriarchy is not only the fault of men. There are also women in it. They are also included. It internalizes. And we are all born in the same conditioning. And we have to fight it,” she says and acknowledges that it’s “deeply ingrained.”

Sharing an example from the film industry, Shaikh recalled being in meetings where she was presented with a female-centric story about a woman trying to find her voice.

Fatima said, “Even I have been in such rooms, where you go to a room, the producer tells you that this is a mind-blowing film for you. Then, the role is of a woman who is trying to find a voice,” - an idea that is female-oriented, taps into women-empowerment, social politics - however, Shaikh finds no woman in the room except her, emphasizing the irony of the situation.

“The irony is that when you try to say something, she won't appreciate it. She can't handle it. And then, she will make weird jokes, or she will mansplain. Because she will tell us how women feel when there is a violent crime. She will tell us that actually, it's not that bad. It's like this,” she explains. However, she also points out that the way to deal with all of it is to “learn to stand up for yourself and fight,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fatima takes on the role of a no-nonsense police officer in the upcoming courtroom drama. The show is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Priyanka Chopra's production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and Mangata Films Production.

Directed by Karan D. Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, "Hunkkaar—The Roar” is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar from September 25.

--IANS

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