November 01, 2026 7:27 PM हिंदी

Mariah Carey wants Lenny Kravitz to call her for collaboration

Mariah Carey wants Lenny Kravitz to call her for collaboration

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has expressed her wish to collaborate with singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz. The 57-year-old singer has made a public appeal for the ‘American Woman’ hitmaker urging him to "call" her about working together.

Mariah Carey said that she is a big fan of his work. During a Reddit AMA session, she told a fan who urged her to duet with Lenny, “I love Lenny too… Lenny if you’re seeing this, call me”.

The ‘All I Want for Christmas’ hitmaker was also asked about her much-discussed unreleased grunge album, ‘Someone's Ugly Daughter’, and said that the fans will have to wait a little longer for the album

She wrote, “I get asked this about once a week. My answer is…#notyet (this is a hint!)”.

The singer first revealed in 2020 that she had made the grunge album back in 1995 and she previously admitted she is still keen to release it one day.

She earlier spoke about the buried album in an interview with Zane Lowe in 2020, revealing music executives banned her from releasing it.

She shared, “I got kind of in trouble for making this album - the alternative album - because back then, everything was super-controlled by the powers that be. I never really was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to release it’”.

“But then I was like, I should release it. I should do it under an alias. Let people discover it and whatever, but that got squashed”, she added.

The album did get a release under the band name Chick, with Mariah's friend Clarissa Dane taking over lead vocals.

--IANS

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