September 20, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Manoj Bajpayee reveals what he loves the most about profession of acting

Manoj Bajpayee reveals what he loves the most about profession of acting

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) The National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Last Man in Tower’, has revealed what fascinates him the most about the profession of acting, both cinema and theatres.

The actor spoke with IANS along with actress Divya Dutta and director Ben Rekhi during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. He said that he loves the profession because it allows the actors to embrace their dark side.

When asked what the fear of the unknown does to him before starting a new gig, he said, “Oh my God. I mean, sometimes you want to say no to it. Sometimes you just want to call Ben and say, I think I'm not the right fit because you're scared. There is a dark side of the character that you'll have to deal with. It's not easy”.

He further mentioned, “That's why I love actors. Not that, you know, because I am an actor. I know what others go through. I love them because they have the ability to embrace the dark side of themselves. First, they embrace their own dark side then only they can relate to the character's dark side. So we are aware, and as actor we are brutal with them ourselves”.

“They may not tell you, why should we tell you about our dark side? It's a very private thing. It's a very personal thing. All these roles, which have so much gray, so many layers, it’s not easy. If I am not in the process of understanding myself or knowing myself, I cannot understand the character that I'm playing”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Last Man in Tower’ is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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