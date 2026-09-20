September 20, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Malaysia’s BrahMos interest can cut reliance on US-aligned defence suppliers: Report

Malaysia's BrahMos interest could cut reliance on US-aligned defence suppliers: Report

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Malaysia's interest in acquiring the BrahMos air-to-surface missile system, developed jointly by India and Russia, could reduce its reliance on the United States and US-aligned nations to meet its defence needs, a report said.

“Closer cooperation with India gives Malaysia another important economic and security partner without requiring Putrajaya to move decisively into any one camp,” said Kamles Kumar, associate director for Malaysia at strategic consultancy Asia Group Advisors, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

India could become a valuable addition to Malaysia's list of defence partners, the report said, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announcing interest in the missile system after he meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Diversifying defence partnerships was also about preserving strategic autonomy, Kamles said, though he cautioned it could raise eyebrows in Beijing.

“Given the missile’s range and versatility, it could also affect perceptions of Malaysia’s deterrence posture in the South China Sea,” Kamles said, referring to the waterway over which China and Malaysia have overlapping claims.

“Putrajaya would therefore need to communicate clearly that any acquisition is intended to strengthen national defence, rather than target a particular country,” he added.

The Malaysian Prime Minister was in New Delhi on September 12-13 for the BRICS summit, where Malaysia took part as a partner country, and later toured the country, pressing the case for greater capital flows between the two nations, the report said.

"Malaysia's economic relationship with India is underdeveloped," said Yeah Kim Leng, an economics professor at Sunway University, the SCMP reported.

Malaysia's trade with India stood at 79.3 billion ringgit in 2025, a fraction of the more than 900 billion ringgit it traded with the US and China, despite a comprehensive strategic partnership signed in 2024.

“Strengthening Malaysia-India ties in this regard is not so much about shifting away from China or the United States, but rather, expanding Malaysia’s economic and strategic options and position, especially for the long term,” Eric Low, a partner at Kuala Lumpur-based strategic advisory firm Densui, said, as noted by the SCMP.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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