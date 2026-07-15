July 15, 2026 2:44 PM हिंदी

Malavika Mohanan shares first look from 'Idhayam Murali', says working with Fahadh Faasil 'felt like being back in college'

Malavika Mohanan shares first look from 'Idhayam Murali', says working with Fahadh Faasil 'felt like being back in college'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan unveiled her first look from her special cameo in the upcoming Tamil film "Idhayam Murali", and also shared candid moments with actor and good friend Fahadh Faasil from the sets.

Taking to her social media account, the actress posted a series of behind-the-scenes in which she looked radiant as a traditional Tamil bride and was seen dressed in an elegant silk saree paired with temple jewellery, jasmine flowers and classic bridal accessories.

The carousel also featured cheerful moments with Fahadh, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Sharing the pictures, Malavika wrote, "My favourite things about it were. Getting to dress up as a Tamil bride. @pallavi_85 this is the first time you've dressed me up for a film after 'Master' and it was so lovely doing this pretty look together. Doing a fun scene with Fafa. We've been friends since years and keep talking about finding the right film to do together but for now this cameo will have to suffice, I guess. Working with the young, fun crew of 'Idhayam Murali' fully felt like being-back-in-college energy."

The actress also revealed that she and Fahadh have shared a close friendship for years and had often discussed collaborating on the right project. The actress further said the special cameo offered them an opportunity to finally share screen space, while a full-fledged film together is yet to happen.

On the work front, Malavika made her acting debut with the Malayalam film ‘Pattam Pole’ in 2013 before making a successful transition to Tamil cinema with films such as ‘Petta’, ‘Master’, ‘Maaran’ and ‘Thangalaan’.

She has also featured in the Hindi action drama ‘Yudhra’. The actress will next be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Pocket Novel’ and opposite Karthi in the much-awaited ‘Sardar 2’.

–IANS

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