November 02, 2026 12:19 AM हिंदी

Maharashtra: Housing society in Nalasopara installs solar power system, saves 90 pc costs on electricity

Maharashtra: Housing society in Nalasopara installs solar power system, saves 90 pc costs on electricity

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Amid rising electricity tariffs, a housing society named Saraswati Heights and its members in Nalasopara East are recording significant savings on their electricity costs after they decided to switch to solar energy.

The society decided to install a 25-kilowatt solar power system in its building. This has resulted in a reduction of monthly electricity bills by approximately 90 per cent, said many society residents.

Pradeep Mishra, a resident of the society, shared that the idea to install solar panels emerged a year ago. He and other residents gathered information about solar energy and various central government schemes online, and they collectively decided to move ahead with a solar power system.

According to Mishra, the society consulted several vendors before selecting one, based on an assessment of their services and proposals. Once the selection process was complete, the 25-kilowatt solar power system was installed within two to three months.

Mishra said that the subsidy amount, under the PM SuryGhar: Muft Bijli Yojana, was credited to the society’s bank account within just 15 days of the installation. The society received further subsidy of approximately 30 per cent, which significantly lowered the total project cost.

The society reports a substantial decrease in electricity expenses since the solar system became operational.

According to Mishra, monthly electricity bills have dropped by nearly 90 per cent compared to previous costs, providing the society with consistent financial savings.

Mishra and other individuals are now suggesting others to take advantage of the Central government’s solar energy scheme, stating that such initiatives have the potential to drastically alter expenses of ordinary citizens, housing societies, and small-scale consumers like them.

Besides savings, solar energy also plays a significant role in environmental conservation.

Pradeep Mishra expressed gratitude to the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also appealed to other housing societies to adopt solar energy.

--IANS

mr/uk

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