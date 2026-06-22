June 23, 2026 12:55 AM हिंदी

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Skipper Aneeshwar Gautam leads Hubli Tigers to 7-wicket win

Skipper Aneeshwar Gautam leads Hubli Tigers to seven-wicket win over defending champions Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Mysuru on Monday. Photo credit: KSCA

Mysuru, June 22 (IANS) Captain Aneeshwar Gautam produced a composed unbeaten half-century as Hubli Tigers registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over defending champions Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysuru on Monday.

After their opening fixture against Coastal Kings Mangaluru was washed out, the Tigers made an emphatic statement in their first completed game of the season. Chasing a modest target of 162, they remained in control throughout the innings and comfortably reached 162/3 with 15 balls to spare.

The chase got off to a shaky start when Preethesh Ingle was dismissed off just the second ball of the innings, caught by Lavish Kaushal without a run on board. However, Mohammad Taha and Mayank Agarwal quickly steadied the innings, taking the attack to the Mysuru bowlers.

Taha was particularly severe on anything short or wide, punishing the bowlers with an array of attacking strokes. Mysuru captain Vyshak Vijaykumar endured a difficult outing, conceding 47 runs from his four overs.

Taha and Agarwal added 49 runs in just 4.3 overs for the second wicket to steer the chase. Agarwal departed for a brisk 19 off 11 balls, including three boundaries, but Taha continued his aggressive approach. He brought up his half-century off just 31 deliveries with a towering six over midwicket that sailed out of the stadium.

Taha's entertaining innings of 57 from 38 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes, laid the perfect platform before he was dismissed with 41 runs still required. Gautam then anchored the chase with a captain's knock, finishing unbeaten on 60 off 41 deliveries, striking two fours and four sixes. Abhinav Manohar provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 16 as Hubli Tigers sealed a convincing victory.

Earlier, Mysuru Warriors failed to capitalise after making a promising start. Contributions from L R Chethan (18), S U Karthik (35), Ritesh Bhatkal (46), and K P Karthikeya (27) gave the innings momentum, but none converted their starts into a substantial score.

Having reached 99/2 in the 11th over, the defending champions suffered a dramatic collapse, losing their remaining eight wickets for just 62 runs. The lower order failed to offer any resistance as the Warriors were bowled out for 161 in 19.2 overs.

Hardik Raj and L R Kumar starred with the ball, claiming three wickets apiece to trigger the collapse and set up Hubli Tigers' comfortable chase.

Brief scores:

Mysore Warriors 161 all out in 19.2 overs (Ritesh Bhatkal 46, SU Karthik 35, KP Karthikeya 27; Hardik Raj 3-25, L R Kumar 3-14) lost to Hubli Tigers 162/3 in 17.3 overs (Aneeshwar Gautam 60*; Mohammad Taha 57; Madhav Bajaj 2-27) by seven wickets.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Madonna opens up on health conditions triggered by live shows

Madonna opens up on health conditions triggered by live shows

Adamas Howrah Warriors outclass Murshidabad Kueens in the final to lift trophy in the inaugural Women's Bengal T20 League 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday night. Photo credit: CAB

Women's Bengal T20 League: Howrah Warriors outclass Murshidabad Kueens to lift trophy

Ram Kapoor makes shocking revelation about him, Riteish Deshmukh

Ram Kapoor makes shocking revelation about him, Riteish Deshmukh

Tilak Varma’s century outshines Aman Rao’s onslaught, leads Medak Falcons to 3-wkt win in Match 3 of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s TG20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: HCA

TG20 Season 1: Tilak Varma’s century outshines Aman Rao’s onslaught, leads Medak Falcons to 3-wkt win

Centurion Nikin Jose, Karun Nair power Coastal Kings Mangaluru to emphatic win in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Mysuru on Monday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Centurion Nikin Jose, Karun Nair power Coastal Kings Mangaluru to emphatic win

Delhi Redz book summit clash with Chennai Bulls in the Women's Final in Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: RPL

Women’s Rugby Premier League: Delhi Redz book summit clash with Chennai Bulls

Ranchi student Avni Kejriwal tops CBSE with a perfect 500 after revaluation (Photo: IANS)

Ranchi student Avni Kejriwal tops CBSE with a perfect 500 after revaluation

Washington, D.C.: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 8, 2026.Vance said on Thursday that currently part of his job is "to try to ensure that Venezuela is stable" and to ensure that the acting Venezuelan government "actually listens to the United States and does what the United States needs it to do under our country's best interest." (Xinhua via IANS)

Iran talks could transform Middle East: Vance

Rita Ora is 'excited' about her new music, says she is easing pressure on herself

Rita Ora is 'excited' about her new music, says she is easing pressure on herself

Lionel Messi sets record for most individual goals in WC history in Argentina's clash with Austria in a Group J clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas on Monday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Messi sets record for most individual goals