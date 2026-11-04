November 04, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit talks about being trolled in the 90s, says magazines would comment on her

Madhuri Dixit talks about being trolled in the 90s, says magazines would comment on her

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit recently spoke about how criticism and trolling have changed over the years, and recalled being trolled during her prime era in the 90s.

During an episode of the quiz reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati, the actress recalled how magazines would comment on actors during her early days.

She said the situation, however, was very different from what people experience on social media today.

In the episode, Shiv Thakare and Gautami Patil joined host Madhuri on the hot seat. During their conversation, Shiv asked the actress how she managed to stay grounded despite being a popular star for so many years and dealt with trolls. He also pointed out how some people find it difficult to handle even a little fame.

Responding to him, Madhuri said that her love for her work helped her stay focused and not pay much attention to negative comments.

Recalling the criticism she faced during her early years, she said, “I love my work very much, and I really enjoy what I do. Because of that, I never paid attention to trolls. Back then, there were some magazines that would comment about you or something like that. But it wasn’t like today, where there is so much trolling and people keep saying the same thing again and again. We should love whatever we are doing, and our intentions should be good. That’s it. Then nothing else matters that much.”

For the uninitiated, Madhuri made her acting debut with the film Abodh in 1984. She went on to become one of the most popular actresses in Hindi cinema, with films such as Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Dil, Saajan, Mrityudand, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas among her notable works. Known for her acting and dancing, she has enjoyed a career spanning five decades.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

India's renewable energy capacity nears 530 GW by 2030

India's renewable energy capacity projected to reach 530 GW by 2030

Pakistan faces food crisis as govt diverts funds to buy military hardware: Report

Pakistan faces food crisis as govt diverts funds to buy military hardware: Report

Health Ministry aims to align Grade A microbial monitoring requirements with WHO norms

Health Ministry aims to align Grade A microbial monitoring requirements with WHO norms

Javed Ali on ‘Dhola Ji’ from ‘Suryaa’: The song celebrates romance, warmth and togetherness

Javed Ali on ‘Dhola Ji’ from ‘Suryaa’: The song celebrates romance, warmth and togetherness

Bennett to lead Zimbabwe in Afghanistan Tests

Bennett to lead Zimbabwe in Afghanistan Tests

Shefali Shah's Diwali safai uncovers years of forgotten treasures and a hilarious poncho collection

Shefali Shah's Diwali safai uncovers years of forgotten treasures and a hilarious poncho collection

Banks, securities firms slapped with $276 million penalties over misselling of derivatives

Banks, securities firms slapped with $276 million penalties over mis-selling of derivatives

Indo-German Energy Forum's next chapter to focus on green hydrogen, future energy value chains

Indo-German Energy Forum's next chapter to focus on green hydrogen, future energy value chains

Pavitra Punia calls out those targeting Diwali celebrations, says ‘dogs are scared of every loud noises not just crackers’

Pavitra Punia calls out those targeting Diwali celebrations, says ‘dogs are scared of every loud noise not just crackers’

Defending champions India to face Malaysia in Women's Asian Champions Trophy opener

Defending champions India to face Malaysia in Women's Asian Champions Trophy opener