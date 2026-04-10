'Made indelible contribution to Bihar's development': PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar on RS oath

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar after he took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "His commitment to good governance has been appreciated everywhere. He has made an indelible contribution to the development of Bihar."

He further praised Nitish Kumar for being "one of the most experienced leaders in the country".

The Prime Minister expressed happiness at Kumar's return to Parliament. "It will be a great pleasure to see him in Parliament once again. He has also served for many years as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister," he said.

PM Modi also exhibited confidence that the Bihar Chief Minister's long political experience "will further enhance the dignity of Parliament".

"Heartiest congratulations to him on taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, and heaps of best wishes for his upcoming term," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, Nitish Kumar's oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha marked a significant shift in his long political career.

He had arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, accompanied by Sanjay Jha and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, to complete the necessary formalities related to his induction into the Upper House of Parliament.

With this development, Kumar has joined a select group of leaders in the country who have served in all four legislative bodies -- the State Legislative Assembly, State Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha.

This is being seen as a unique distinction in his long political career.

He was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 this year and subsequently resigned from his position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) on March 30.

This resignation also marks the end of Nitish Kumar’s long association with the Bihar Legislative Council.

Significantly, senior leaders of the Janata Dal-United on Friday strongly backed Kumar, asserting that his governance model will continue to guide the state even as he embarks on a new parliamentary role as a Rajya Sabha member.

--IANS

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