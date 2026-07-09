Lord’s Test a chance to redeem ourselves after early exit from T20 WC, says Harmanpreet

London, July 9 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday admitted that the team went through a ‘very hard moment’ following their disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup, but stated that the upcoming historic Lord's Test against England is the perfect catalyst to bring their confidence back as a unit.

India failed to make it to the semi-finals of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – the second straight time they missed out on a spot in the knockouts. They will aim to sign off from the tour on a high when the first-ever Test match at Lord’s begins on Friday, where Harmanpreet & Co will take on Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England.

"To be honest, it was a very hard moment for all of us because we really prepared hard for the World Cup. But unfortunately, we didn't give our best, and I think this Test match was something that kept us very excited. We all came together as a group, and we all wanted to give our best for this upcoming match. Everyone looks in good shape, and hopefully, we'll enjoy our cricket tomorrow," Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press conference.

The skipper believes a victory at the iconic venue could completely shift the team's momentum ahead of a busy international calendar. "Look, I think this Test match is a very big moment for us because if we win this Test match, it can be very good for the team because right now, after the T20 World Cup, everybody was very sad that we couldn't give our best.

“In patches, we did well, but unfortunately, as a team, we couldn't do so well. But through this Test match, we can cover a lot of things. We can bring that confidence back because cricket is such a game – one day, you feel so strong, you feel you're the best team in the world. But sometimes you feel a little low when things don't go your way.

“So I think this Test match is very important for us, and hopefully if we play together and support each other, and win as a team at that time, I think this victory can bring us a lot of confidence back, and along with that, it will also help us a lot in the upcoming tournaments," she elaborated.

She also welcomed the BCCI's renewed interest in reviving longer-format domestic cricket for women, while calling for more structured preparation time for senior national players.

"We do need red-ball domestic cricket because earlier we used to have it, but now we play a lot of white-ball. So that's why we shifted more to the white ball than the red ball. But now, as the board is showing so much interest in red-ball, we are definitely getting back our domestic red-ball games.

"We have already played so many Test matches domestically, and they are very important, and definitely I would love to have some more time to prepare as a team, because last time when we played domestic games, many of us were not there because we were playing some international cricket. But some of the girls got the opportunity to play domestic cricket.

"But I think as a team, these games are very important. If we get some good quality time to prepare and then go there for executing yourself, that can be more practical. But I think whatever is in our hands, we are just trying to do our best, and hopefully we'll go with a lot of confidence and give our best."

The Indian skipper was full of praise for young left-arm spinner N. Sree Charani, earmarking her as a vital cog in the bowling department who provides crucial leadership options on the field. Charani recently finished as the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 14 scalps and is on the verge of making her Test debut at Lord’s.

"Charani is one of our key bowlers. No doubt about it, and the way she performed in the T20 World Cup, she is doing it even before that. I think she has given an option to the team that she is there to bowl all those crucial overs, and whenever the team needs a breakthrough, she is always there for the team.

"So I think it is very important for such players to be in the team, and players like her give a lot of confidence to me also as a captain because playing with such players and making a team with such players is something very special. So, wishing her all the luck, hopefully, she will continue to perform like this in the future as well."

The press conference also saw Harmanpreet extending her best wishes to veteran England cricketer Tammy Beaumont, who will retire from international cricket after the one-off Test ends.

"They're a very good side. We respect them as an opposition, and they always play good cricket against us. Tammy is one of my dear friends, and I have played a lot of cricket with her. She's a very, very, very nice person and a very nice, very competitive cricketer, and I wish her all the luck, and hopefully her next life brings the same excitement that the cricket field brought to her."

Looking back at the ecosystem that has supported the team through thick and thin, Harmanpreet acknowledged the role of former India greats and hoped the team could do them proud over the next few days.

"I think all our seniors have always supported us a lot. They have always been there for us, no matter what time we are going through in life. So I think because of their support, we have grown a lot in life. Now this test match is also a big part of our life, and hopefully we play our best cricket and make our seniors, our country, and all our fans who are coming to see us feel proud," she concluded.

--IANS

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