Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Hyderabad, July 9 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Murali Kishor Abburu’s eagerly awaited Telugu film ‘Lenin’, featuring actors Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Annapurna Studios, which has produced the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Anga ranga vaibhavam gaa Theatres kala kalaladali. #LENIN Censored with U/A & All set to bring the celebrations everywhere from tomorrow."

The film has triggered huge expectations ever since Telugu star Nagarjuna, the father of actor Akhil Akkineni, showered praise on the entire unit after watching the first cut of the film.

Taking to his X timeline soon after watching director Murali Kishor Abburu’s eagerly awaited film ‘Lenin’, featuring actors Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, the top Telugu star wrote, "Watched the first cut of our film 'LENIN' last night. I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026. Mark the date!!! See you in the theatres."

Although the makers first planned to release the film on May 1, they eventually had to postpone its release a couple of times. First the film was postponed to June 26. It was again postponed to July 10 this year.

Actor Nagarjuna had taken to his social media timelines to make the announcement. He had said, "Team #Lenin came to me with a request. They asked for a little more time to give their absolute 100% and create something very special. Their passion and spirit made me say yes. Our guy is coming on 10th July. I say again you will see a new Akhil!! Get ready for the #Lenin experience."

For the unaware, actress Bhagyashri Borse plays the love interest of the titular character Lenin in the film. She plays a character called Bharathi in the action entertainer.

The makers had released a glimpse video of the film on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday last year.

The film’s title glimpse opens with scenes reminding one of the final battle in the epic Mahabharata. We then see Akhil Akkineni’s character appear with an intense look and a clenched fist, as if he is ready for a struggle. A voice over says, “My dad said that when one is born, one has life and no name. Similarly, when one dies, one does not have life and only the name remains. How that name should be remembered is…” and the title ‘Lenin’ appears. The film has a tagline that reads,’No war is more violent than love’.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and music by Thaman. Editing for the film is by Navin Nooli.

--IANS

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