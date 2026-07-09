SMAM distributes 21.61 lakh farm machines to small farmers: Govt

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Central assistance of Rs 9,404.47 crore has supported the distribution of 21.61 lakh agricultural machines to individual farmers under the Sub‑Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM), an official statement said on Thursday.

The scheme also helped establish 27,554 Custom Hiring Centers, 646 Hi‑tech Hubs and 25,608 Farm Machinery Banks, the statement said, adding that and that beneficiaries owning individual farm machinery rose from 2.07 lakh in 2020–21 to 2.32 lakh in 2024–25.

Custom Hiring Centres are units comprising a set of farm machinery, implements, and equipment meant for hiring by farmers. The scheme also supports the development of hubs for hi-tech and high-value agricultural equipment, and the distribution of farm machinery.

SMAM expanded access for small farmers, women, and disadvantaged groups through targeted mechanization support nationwide, the statement said.

Special emphasis has been placed on underserved and North-Eastern States to address regional disparities in access to farm machinery and technology.

The mission also encourages the use of drones to improve agricultural operations. With financial support of Rs 52.50 crore under the scheme, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has promoted drone adoption through large-scale field demonstrations across the country.

Over 40,928 drone demonstrations covering 40,918 hectares were conducted with Rs 52.5 crore financial support, promoting precision agriculture adoption nationwide.

These demonstrations focused on the application of nutrients, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals in accordance with prescribed standard operating procedures.

To facilitate widespread adoption, SMAM provides financial assistance for drone procurement and demonstrations.

Eligible institutions such as ICAR institutes, KVKs, and State Agricultural Universities receive 100 percent financial support of up to Rs 10 lakh per drone for these activities. Farmer-Producer Organizations (FPOs) are eligible for grant support of up to 75 per cent.

Further, agencies utilising drones through service models are supported with a contingency expenditure of Rs 6,000 per hectare.

—IANS

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