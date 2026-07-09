Newcastle sign Dutch midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax on a five-year deal

Newcastle, July 9 (IANS) Newcastle United have completed the signing of highly-rated Dutch midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax, with the 18-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at St James' Park in Newcastle on Thursday.

The Premier League club did not disclose the transfer fee for the Netherlands Under-19 player, who becomes Newcastle's third senior signing of the summer after goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen and winger Bazoumana Toure.

Steur, who will wear the No. 14 shirt, said the opportunity to play in England's top flight was impossible to turn down.

"It's an incredible feeling to be here. It's a giant club in the Premier League, and it was always my dream to play in the best league in the world, so this is really exciting. I was at home in Ajax. I joined when I was seven, and I left with only good memories, but when a club like Newcastle comes for you, it's really hard to say no. The last few days have gone fast, and I'm very happy to join," he said in an official statement released by the club.

"I'm a player who likes to get on the ball and play forward all the time. I'm happy playing between the lines, and I feel I have a lot of energy in my game. I just want to win," he added.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe believes the teenager has the potential to become an important player for the club in the years ahead.

"We're delighted to welcome Sean to Newcastle United. He's a top young prospect who has already tasted the Champions League and top-flight Dutch football. We see real potential in Sean and believe he has the characteristics to become a valuable player for us for years to come. Sean is an exciting addition to our squad. He's had an excellent upbringing at Ajax, who have an outstanding track record of producing young players," Howe said.

Born in January 2008, Steur began his youth career at RKAV Volendam before joining Ajax's renowned academy in 2016. He made his Jong Ajax debut at the age of 16 before breaking into the senior side during the 2024-25 season.

Last season, the midfielder made 24 appearances across all competitions, including three in the UEFA Champions League, where he became Ajax's youngest-ever player to register an assist in Europe's premier club competition. He also won the Abdelhak Nouri Trophy, awarded annually to Ajax's most promising academy player.

--IANS

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