July 09, 2026 9:03 PM हिंदी

AustralianSuper's fresh NIIF investment reflects global confidence in India's growth story: Former ONGC official

AustralianSuper's fresh NIIF investment reflects global confidence in India's growth story: ONGC official

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Former ONGC Director (Finance) Subhash Kumar on Thursday said AustralianSuper's decision to invest an additional AUD 500 million in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) reflects the growing confidence of global institutional investors in India's long-term economic and infrastructure growth story.

Reacting to the latest investment, Kumar said the additional commitment underscores the attractiveness of India's infrastructure sector and validates the country's policy reforms and investment-friendly environment.

He noted that sustained infrastructure development has become a key pillar of India's economic expansion and continues to draw long-term global capital.

"AustralianSuper's additional investment in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the investment and US President Donald Trump's comments on Iran," he mentioned.

Echoing similar views, economist Rajiv Sahu said the investment demonstrates increasing international confidence in India's infrastructure-led development model under the Narendra Modi-led government.

He said the Centre has consistently prioritised infrastructure since 2014 by substantially increasing capital expenditure on highways, railways, ports, airports, urban infrastructure and connectivity projects.

"The PM Narendra Modi-led government has consistently prioritised infrastructure development since 2014, with major investments in highways, railways, ports, airports, urban infrastructure and connectivity projects," he mentioned.

He noted that the Union Government has significantly increased capital expenditure, allocating more than Rs 10 lakh crore in recent Budgets compared to around Rs 2 lakh crore a decade ago.

According to him, sustained investment in infrastructure has played a key role in helping India maintain an economic growth rate of over 7 per cent, despite global economic uncertainties over the past several years.

He said AustralianSuper’s additional investment is a strong endorsement of India’s investment climate and demonstrates the confidence of global institutional investors in the country’s long-term growth prospects. He added that the NIIF has emerged as an effective platform for attracting foreign capital into India’s infrastructure sector.

Sahu pointed out that infrastructure spending is being driven not only by the Central Government but also by state governments, private investors and public-private partnerships. Such investments, he said, are improving connectivity, reducing logistics costs, creating employment opportunities and enhancing India’s global competitiveness.

--IANS

pk

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