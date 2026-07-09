AICWA urges Telangana CM for probe into shooting of Prabhas-starrer ‘Fauji’ after Rajesh Sharma falls sick

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a letter to the CM of Telangana, Revanth Reddy requesting for a high-level investigation into the incident at the shooting of ‘Fauji’ set at Ramoji Film City, which impacted the health of actor Rajesh Sharma.

The body has asked to conduct an investigation to ascertain workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols and to identify any negligence on the part of the producer.

They wrote, “Actor Rajesh Sharma's health reportedly deteriorated severely during the shooting schedule, following which he travelled to Kolkata and was admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment, The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and warrant an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation”.

They further mentioned, “The seriousness of the incident has become even more alarming in view of the latest medical update.. Rajesh Sharma remains under close medical observation and is reportedly still not out of danger. Considering the gravity of his condition, AICWA believes that a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to this medical emergency during the shooting of Fauji is absolutely essential. If Actor Rajesh Sharma's condition became so serious during the shoot, why was he not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals by the producer and production house? Was adequate emergency medical assistance available on the set? Were all mandatory health, hygiene and workplace safety protocols being followed? What exactly happened at the shooting location that resulted in his health deteriorating to such an alarming extent? The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker”.

Actor Rajesh Sharma is currently hospitalized after reportedly suffering a suspected insect bite while shooting for Prabhas' upcoming film Fauji at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

“Workers and technicians frequently hesitate to speak openly due to fear of losing their employment or facing professional consequences. Such an atmosphere prevents transparency and accountability. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demands that the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, order an immediate high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. The investigation must determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any. negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority. If any lapse or negligence is found, strict legal action must be taken against all those responsible without delay”, they added.

--IANS

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