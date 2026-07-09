FIFA WC: Spain's unbreached defense faces Belgium test in quarterfinal

New York, July 9 (IANS) Spain and Belgium meet in an all-European World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, with Belgium facing the daunting task of becoming the first team to score against Spain in the tournament.

Spain has yet to concede a goal at the World Cup, with goalkeeper Unai Simón extending his shutout streak in World Cup finals to 609 minutes, a run dating back to the group stage of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Luis de la Fuente is expected to retain his preferred back four of Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, and Pedro Porro, although Marcos Llorente is available as an alternative at right back if the coach opts to freshen his lineup.

Spain had only a short turnaround after Tuesday's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of 16, when fatigue appeared to affect several key players. Midfielder Pedri and winger Lamine Yamal were below their usual standards, but De la Fuente is unlikely to leave either out of his starting lineup, reports Xinhua.

He does, however, have options in midfield, with Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino, who scored the winner against Portugal, both pushing for starting roles.

Spain has also received a boost on the injury front. Wingers Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, and Victor Munoz are all available after recovering from minor fitness issues, although Munoz has yet to feature in the tournament.

Belgium enters the match with even less recovery time, but full of confidence after an emphatic 4-1 victory over the United States in the round of 16.

The Red Devils capitalised on a series of defensive mistakes by the Americans, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice in a clinical attacking display.

Belgium has suffered a significant setback, however, with midfielder Amadou Onana ruled out after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury that will require surgery. Hans Vanaken is expected to replace him in midfield.

Coach Rudi Garcia was able to rest Kevin De Bruyne against the United States, while winger Jeremy Doku and striker Romelu Lukaku each played only the final 25 minutes.

The trio is expected to return to the starting lineup, with Belgium needing its biggest attacking performance of the tournament to end Spain's remarkable defensive run and book a place in the semifinals.

--IANS

sds/bsk/