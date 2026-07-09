July 09, 2026 9:03 PM हिंदी

Aadi Sai Kumar's 'Saira Banu' unit wraps up first schedule

Aadi Sai Kumar's 'Saira Banu' unit wraps up first schedule (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, July 9 (IANS) The makers of director Phani Krishna Siriki's upcoming Telugu film 'Sairabanu', featuring Telugu star Aadi Sai Kumar in the lead, on Thursday announced that the unit of the film had successfully completed the first schedule of shooting.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that director Phani Krishna Siriki has penned an unconventional love story between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl in this film, which is set against the backdrops of Hyderabad and Rajahmundry.

Sources went on to add that Aadi Sai Kumar, Bandhavi Sridhar, Vennela Kishore, and the other principal members of the cast were part of this 15-day schedule, during which several entertaining scenes were shot on a software office set in Hyderabad.

The makers of the film, who are pleased with the way the film is shaping up, have now released a BTS video to announce the film's first schedule completion.

The video captures the fun-filled atmosphere on the sets and the satisfaction on the faces of the unit members.

Sources suggest the team will begin the next schedule shortly.

For the unaware, Well known producer Razesh Danda, fresh off the sensational success of 'K-Ramp', is bankrolling this film under the Hasya Movies banner, with Krishnakanth Paruchuri as co-producer.

Bandhavi Sridhar has been roped in as the female lead opposite Aadi Sai Kumar for this film.

Sources say that Aadi Sai Kumar, who scored the biggest blockbuster of his career with 'Shambhala', is now steering towards concept-driven films with strong commercial appeal.

Backed by a strong technical team, the film aims to be a rich visual and emotional experience. The film will have cinematography by gifted cameraman Raam Reddy and music by Shekar Chandra. Well known editor Chota K Prasad is handling the editing of this film while Brahma Kadali is serving as its production designer.

--IANS

mkr/

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