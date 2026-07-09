INS Sudarshini heads to Boston, carrying forward Indian Navy's message of maritime friendship

New York, July 9 (IANS) Indian Naval Sail Training Ship (STS) INS Sudarshini is headed to Boston from New York to participate in Sail Boston 2026, carrying forward the Indian Navy's message of maritime friendship, cooperation and goodwill across the oceans.

"INS Sudarshini represented India at the International Naval Review 250 and SAIL250 celebrations at New York, commemorating 250th anniversary of the USA's independence. The ship has now set sail for Boston to participate in Sail Boston 2026, carrying forward the Indian Navy's message of maritime friendship, cooperation and goodwill across the oceans,” spokesperson for the Indian Navy wrote on X.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Sudarshini concluded her port call at New York, USA, on July 8, marking another significant milestone in the ongoing Lokayan 2026 transoceanic expedition.

"The visit showcased India's rich maritime heritage while further strengthening the strategic and cultural partnership between India and the United States," the ministry stated.

As part of the Indian Navy's 10-month transoceanic deployment, the indigenously built three-masted barque represented India at the International Naval Review 250 and Sail4th 250 celebrations, organised to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

A major highlight of the visit was INS Sudarshini's participation in the spectacular Parade of Sail, during which the ship sailed past the Statue of Liberty and along the Hudson River, proudly flying the Indian National Flag alongside an impressive fleet of international tall ships and naval vessels.

According to the Ministry, during its stay in Brooklyn, INS Sudarshini served as a floating Ambassador of India, welcoming over 1,000 visitors on board, including members of the Indian diaspora, local residents, and maritime enthusiasts. Visitors were provided with an insight into the Indian Navy's sail training traditions and India's rich maritime heritage.

The ship also hosted several distinguished visitors, including the Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, and the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish. They interacted with the crew and appreciated the ship's role in promoting India's maritime legacy and strengthening people-to-people and maritime ties between the two countries.

"A State Dinner hosted on board brought together senior diplomats, military officials and distinguished guests, providing an opportunity to further reinforce the growing India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of Defence stated.

–IANS

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