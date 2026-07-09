Jennifer Aniston says her hair has been a 'thorn' in her 'side'

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her hair, has shared that she has often faced problems with managing it.

The actress, who is known for her work in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, has said that her hair has "always been a thorn" in her "side", reports ‘Female First UK’.

She said that it took her "years" to understand how to tame it. The actress has long been known for her perfect tresses, including her famous 'Rachel' cut which sparked a phenomenon back in the 1990s.

As per ‘Female First UK’, however, Jennifer is adamant she always struggled with her hair before finally working out how to look after it properly.

She told Marie Claire Australia, "My hair has always been a thorn in my side. It took me years of wear and tear, heat, colour, styling, to understand what it really needed”.

The 57-year-old actress revealed she took a deep dive into the haircare world when she created her own brand, and she's convinced her products have been a huge help.

She said, "I wanted to create products that could re-nourish hair and bring it back to life, without all the bad stuff. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good blowout. Over the years, though, I’ve learnt to listen to what my hair is telling me it needs, and that is that the health of my hair and scalp is most important. I’ve been embracing my natural wavy texture more often, especially since launching (the brand). Consistently using products that are naturally derived, plant-based and clean has done wonders for my hair health”.

Jennifer went on to reveal she often changes her haircare routine depending on what she feels her locks need.

--IANS

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