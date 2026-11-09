November 09, 2026 3:14 PM हिंदी

Letting Arshdeep go won't fix PBKS' bowling woes: Aakash Chopra

Letting Arshdeep go won't fix PBKS' bowling woes: Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra has said that releasing Arshdeep Singh would do nothing to strengthen the bowling department of Punjab Kings, which he called the franchise’s weaker department heading into IPL 2027.

IANS reported on November 3 that with PBKS being front runners to get Hardik Pandya’s services, Arshdeep would move to Mumbai Indians (MI) as part of the trade deal. Arshdeep has been PBKS since IPL 2019 and his wicket-taking exploits with them paved his way into the Indian team.

“If you have made up your mind to let go of Arshdeep, then you’re not addressing that problem. You’re not strengthening that department. Arshdeep Singh, all said and done, took 21 wickets in 17 matches in 2025 at an economy of 8.9.

“This year, he was expensive, no doubt, but he still took 14 wickets in 14 matches, with an economy over 10. But these days, when 200 is the norm, 10 is still acceptable. So, to be able to let him go, there should be enough quality bowlers to replace him as well and bowling is still their weaker suit,” Chopra said on JioStar.

He also felt that if PBKS are looking to bolster their fast bowling stocks, then 2022 champions Gujarat Titans will be the ideal side, considering they have a large pool of fast bowlers. “They should get in conversation with Gujarat Titans, actually. Give Nehal Wadhera or Shashank Singh or Suryansh Shedge, one of these middle-order, lower-middle-order batters which GT want, and take a fast bowler from them.

“They’ve got a plethora of them, a factory of fast bowlers. Maybe an Ashok Sharma or even a Gurnoor Brar; they’ve got plenty to actually dispense with. Punjab can let go of a couple of these middle-order batters, which not all teams have the luxury of.

“A lower-middle-order Indian batter is a rare commodity. It’s just Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh. Where do you get them easily? These people have them, and what they don’t have are the pace bowlers. So, they should go and talk to GT,” added Chopra.

--IANS

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