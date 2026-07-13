Legal storm rocks NCP as Sunetra Pawar's appointment as president challenged, fresh polls sought

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) In a major internal rebellion threatening the stability of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the party's National Secretary, Sachchidanand Singh, has legally challenged the validity of the internal organisational elections that saw Sunetra Ajit Pawar elevated to the post of National President.

Singh served a comprehensive legal notice on July 9 to the party's top brass, including National President Sunetra Ajit Pawar, National Working President Praful Patel, and National General Secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav, who also serves as the Nodal Officer to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The notice demands that the entire election process be declared "illegal, non est (non-existent), and void".

The legal battle exposes a deep fracture within the party's internal power structure following the demise of its former leader, Ajit Pawar, earlier this year. According to party records dated February 17, 2026, it was agreed that National Working President Praful Patel would temporarily officiate as the National President following Ajit Pawar's passing. However, Singh alleged that proper constitutional protocols were swiftly abandoned.

"Instead of following proper constitutional protocols, Brijmohan Shrivastav, a General Secretary, independently passed a resolution on February 18, 2026, calling for a 'National Convention' and initiating an election process to choose a permanent Party President," Singh stated in the notice. The dispute specifically targets the National Convention held on February 26, 2026, at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli, Mumbai, where Sunetra Ajit Pawar was officially declared the National President.

Singh's legal notice highlights several alleged violations of the NCP Party Constitution.

"A General Secretary does not possess the constitutional mandate to convene a National Convention or initiate presidential elections. This power rests solely with the constitutionally designated officiating head (Praful Patel). The party constitution mandates the creation of an independent Central Election Authority and the appointment of a Returning Officer to publish an official election calendar. Singh alleges neither was formed," the notice stated.

The notice alleged that mandatory mechanisms, including the formal proposal of candidate names by delegates, the publication of candidate lists, an official withdrawal window and voting through a secret ballot, were completely bypassed. Singh, who holds office by virtue of an appointment made prior to February 26, 2026, stated that despite being a sitting National Secretary, he was denied any official notice, nomination rights or the opportunity to participate. He noted that while he attended the Worli convention and raised objections to the procedure, they were ignored.

Singh has also questioned the party's official submissions to the apex election body. The notice points out that the communications sent by the party to the ECI on February 28, 2026, and March 10, 2026, regarding the election are "internally inconsistent". Furthermore, Singh noted that a "revised and final" list of office-bearers was submitted to the ECI on April 29, 2026, without any notification or mandate from the National Delegates, rendering the entire administrative foundation void.

Represented by his advocates, Singh has given the noticees a strict 15-day window to comply with a list of specific demands. "Forthwith withdraw and recall all communications and consequential filings made before the Election Commission of India dated February 28, March 10, and April 29, 2026. Declare the purported election of Sunetra Ajit Pawar as National President and the 'revised final list' of office-bearers null and void. Constitute a proper, duly empowered Central Election Authority to conduct fresh, free and fair organisational elections strictly adhering to the Party Constitution after serving due notice to all National Delegates. Furnish certified copies of the specific Party Constitution used, the resolutions convening the convention, candidate nomination lists, and the minutes of the contested Worli convention," Singh stated in the notice.

The legal notice concludes with a stern warning that if the leadership fails to comply or provide written confirmation of these steps within 15 days, Singh reserves the right to pursue further legal remedies under the law, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal battle in the courts and before the Election Commission.

--IANS

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