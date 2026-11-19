Tokyo, Nov 19 (IANS) India and Japan on Thursday welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) on the utilisation of firing ranges in India, under which the Japan Self-Defence Forces will, for the first time, conduct live-fire training, including those involving surface-to-ship missiles, at firing ranges in India, a joint statement said.

The statement was issued following the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, held by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu and Minister of Defence Koizumi Shinjiro.

“They welcomed the signing of LOI (Letter of Intent) toward the utilisation of firing ranges in India, whereby Japan Self-Defence Forces would, for the first time, conduct live-fire training etc., including those involving surface-to-ship missiles, at firing ranges in India. They concurred on accelerating coordination between the defence authorities of the two countries toward its early realisation,” the joint statement said.

The Ministers also expressed satisfaction at the expansion of bilateral exercises, following the first-ever visit to India by Japan Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft during the India-Japan Air Force exercise ‘Veer Guardian 26’, and agreed to further deepen exercises through enhanced complexities and the integration of unmanned systems.

“The Ministers expressed their expectation for an early formulation of the UNICORN related arrangements, and the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) by India by February 2027 and looked forward to further strengthening of defence industrial cooperation under the framework of ‘Design with Japan, Make in India’,” the statement mentioned.

Welcoming the recently signed Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation, the two sides concurred on moving swiftly to realise concrete outcomes between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in areas including Maritime and Air Domain Awareness, Search and Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

“They affirmed that defence authorities are committed to enhancing mine countermeasures capabilities and exploring the possibility of joint development in naval ship building and design,” the statement said, adding that the fifth Coast Guard Global Summit will be held in India in February 2027.

The Ministers also concurred on expanding cooperation in the space field, including in Space Situational Awareness and the use of space for Maritime Domain Awareness, and on holding a dialogue between the consular authorities of the two countries.

Reiterating grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions, the Ministers concurred on promoting concrete, project-based cooperation in strategic sectors, including semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy and pharmaceuticals.

“The Ministers affirmed that India and Japan are strategic research and development partners in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI),” the statement noted, adding that both sides agreed to deepen cooperation under the ‘Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative (JAI)’.

The two sides also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027 as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons and decided to hold the next 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in India.

--IANS

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