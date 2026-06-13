FIFA WC 2026: Larin rescues Canada as hosts earn first World Cup point with 1-1 draw vs Bosnia

Toronto, June 13 (IANS) Co-hosts Canada secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point after substitute Cyle Larin struck a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group B opener at Toronto Stadium on Saturday.

Making a positive start to their home campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Canada came from behind to end a six-match losing streak in World Cup final tournaments and claim a historic result in front of a jubilant home crowd, reports FIFA.

Bosnia and Herzegovina began brightly and looked dangerous from set-pieces throughout the first half. After Amar Memic fired an early warning shot over the bar, the visitors took the lead when Sead Kolasinac flicked on a corner and Jovo Lukic headed home to put the Dragons ahead.

Despite conceding, Canada continued to attack with purpose. Jonathan David came close but was denied by goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, while Tani Oluwaseyi squandered a golden opportunity by firing over the bar from inside the area, it said.

The hosts raised the tempo after the break. Oluwaseyi nearly levelled with a header that was blocked by Nikola Katic, while Bosnia defender Kolasinac produced a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Richie Laryea after a well-worked move orchestrated by stand-in captain Stephen Eustaquio.

At the other end, Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau kept his side in the contest with an important save from Ermedin Demirovic.

Canada’s persistence finally paid off in the closing stages after head coach Jesse Marsch turned to his bench. Introduced in the 76th minute, Larin needed just two minutes to make an impact, turning sharply inside the box before firing home from Promise David’s assist to bring the hosts level.

Larin almost completed the comeback deep into stoppage time, but his effort was kept out by Tarik Muharemovic as both sides settled for a share of the points.

Reflecting on his decisive contribution, Larin said he was delighted to help Canada secure a positive result on home soil.

“It was special for me. I was ready to come and help the team. I thought the goals would come. I score when Canada needs me, and always have done. We just have to stay concentrated and keep pushing our limits,” the striker said.

The draw gives Canada a valuable point to begin their World Cup journey and provides momentum ahead of their remaining Group B fixtures.

--IANS

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