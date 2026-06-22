Lack of funds limits Pakistan’s Asian Games participation

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Lack of funds and apathy from the sports governing body have limited Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 from 123 to 80 participants, which may further reduce in the days to come, a news report said on Monday.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the body responsible for arranging funds for athletes to feature in international events, has directed various federations to reduce their squads or arrange for their own funding for the Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, Telecom Asia Sport said in a report.

“It is a big jolt for various athletes who have been extensively preparing for the Games as they will either be left out or will have to run from pillar to post to arrange for the funds,” sources told www.telecomsia.net. “All the Federations have been told by the PSB that we are slashing the contingent size and withdrawing financial support from several athletes, coaches, and support personnel who had already been cleared to participate.”

The Pakistan Table Tennis Federation has already conveyed to its players to arrange for their own finances if they want to feature in the Games.

Sources said the recently-appointed PSB Director General, Yawar Hussain, is new to the post and is in talks with the government to arrange more funds, but has little time and resources to turn things over.

“From the PSB budget of around Rs. 400 million, around Rs. 250 million were earmarked specifically for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to cover travel, logistics, and administrative expenses for the league, and this is the main cause for slashing the Asian Games contingent,” sources were quoted as saying in the Telecom Asia Sport report.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), which arranges for the accreditation of the athletes, has already acquired that for 123 athletes, said sources. “The Games give several budding athletes a chance to test their skills, but instead of preparing for the Games, they are now left to seek sponsorship for themselves,” said sources.

The Pakistan Athletics Federation is also trying to get sponsorships for its athletes. “The federation was told that it would get a chance to send 14 athletes, but after the cut, the contingent is now left to six. The latest slashing of the contingent has hit boxing, kabaddi, shooting, and volleyball, which are medal hopes, while financial support for wrestling, weightlifting, table tennis, and tennis has been withdrawn altogether despite prior commitments,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.

In all, Pakistan has won 14 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals in the Asian Games history, with boxing contributing six gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze medals.

In the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Pakistan managed just one silver medal in the men’s team squash championship and two bronze medals in women’s shooting (10m air pistol) and kabaddi. Pakistan will also send a cricket team for the 2026 Asian Games, which will be separately funded by the Pakistan Cricket Board

--IANS

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