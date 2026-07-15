‘Laapataa Ladies' fame Chhaya Kadam walks barefoot for 20 km during Maharashtra's ‘Wari’ pilgrimage

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) 'Laapataa Ladies' fame actress Chhaya Kadam embraced spirituality as she took part in Maharashtra's revered 'Wari' pilgrimage.

The actress as per her social media post, walked nearly 20 kilometres barefoot from Saswad to Jejuri alongside thousands of ‘Warkaris’.

The actress shared a series of photos and videos from her pilgrimage on her social media account, offering fans a glimpse into the vibrant spiritual journey.

Translating her Marathi caption into English, she wrote, “For the second time, I completed the Wari from Saswad to Jejuri. Wari and the Warkaris."

The carousel post opens with Chhaya smiling for the camera, dressed in a traditional purple and green Nauvari saree. She accessorised it with a Maharashtrian nath, choker traditional necklace and a bright yellow tilak on her forehead.

Another video shows her walking barefoot on the highway among thousands of devotees making their way towards Jejuri.

Many visuals capture the festive and devotional atmosphere of the annual pilgrimage.

In one clip, Chhaya is seen seeking blessings as a devotee applies a sacred tilak on her forehead.

Other pictures show her posing beside beautifully adorned horses who play an important role in the pilgrimage. She is also greeting fellow devotees with folded hands, and offering prayers near the richly decorated palkhi.

Another visual captures the spiritual fervour of the gathering as devotees chant and pray amid clouds of turmeric which is said to be a hallmark of Jejuri's Khandoba temple traditions.

Talking about the annual Wari, it is one of Maharashtra's oldest and most significant religious pilgrimages, with lakhs of devotees walking for days to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur.

Talking about the actress, on the professional front, she has emerged as one of the most acclaimed performers in Indian cinema.

She earned widespread recognition for her role in Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed 'Laapataa Ladies' and was also seen in the hit comedy 'Madgaon Express'.

The actress has been a prominent name in Marathi cinema with films such as 'Fandry', 'Sairat', 'Nude', 'Jhund', 'Bhirkit' and 'Baaplyok', besides many acclaimed Marathi theatre productions.

–IANS

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