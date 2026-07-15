July 15, 2026 11:01 AM हिंदी

Kunal Kapoor: Couldn't find work I was excited about, so I decided to write it

Kunal Kapoor: Couldn't find work I was excited about, so I decided to write it

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor has written three scripts as he couldn’t find the work he was excited about and revealed that he has penned an action, romance, and comedy.

Kunal took to his profile on X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a picture posing with his three scripts and hinted that the idea of the fourth is already refusing to leave him alone.

“Couldn't find the work I was excited about. So I decided to write it,” he wrote.

The actor added: “Three scripts. An action, a romance, a comedy. All finished. Now the hard part. Finding the right people to build them with. Meanwhile, idea number four is already refusing to leave me alone.”

Kunal, who is also a trained pilot and has participated in rally and Formula 3 racing, started his career as an assistant director and made his acting debut with the MF Hussain 2004 film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. It followed the story of Nawab, a novelist is suffering from writer's block for five years with no stories. He comes across an unconventional muse, Meenaxi, and gives her different personae for three cities.

He was then seen in the blockbuster Rang De Basanti in 2006 starring Aamir Khan.

Kunal went on to appear in Aaja Nachle, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Bachna Ae Haseeno in, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Don 2, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Dear Zindagi, Veeram, and Gold.

The actor was most recently seen in Ek Din directed by Sunil Pandey. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in lead roles. It is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day.

The film follows Dinesh, who is in love with his colleague Meera but does not dare to express his feelings towards her

--IANS

dc/

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