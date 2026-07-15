Kiran Abbavaram's character in 'Chennai Love Story' revealed!

Hyderabad, July 15 (IANS) The makers of director Ravi Namburii's eagerly awaited Telugu romantic entertainer 'Chennai Love Story', featuring actor Kiran Abbavaram in the lead, on Wednesday revealed that actor Kiran Abbavaram plays a character called Steven Sankar in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The revelation was made as part of the birthday celebrations of actor Kiran Abbavaram, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday.

Mass Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "Wishing our Hero @kiran_abbavaram a very Happy Birthday! Get ready to witness his memorable performance as STEVEN SANKAR, that’ll touch every heart & stay with you all forvever. See you in cinemas worldwide on July 24. #ChennaiLoveStoryOnJuly24"

For the unaware, Sri Gouri Priya plays the female lead in this film opposite Kiran Abbavaram. She shot to fame with her performance in the Tamil romantic drama 'Lover', which went on to emerge not just a superhit film. Lover not only set the cash registers ringing at the box office, it was also hailed by the critics for its content that dealt with toxic relationships.

While Kiran Abbavaram plays a character called Steven Sankar in Chennai Love Story, Sri Gouri Priya plays a character called Nivi in the film.

A teaser released by the makers earlier shows Steven Sankar and Nivi having a conversation at a beach. Nivi asks Steven Sankar if he has watched the film 'Baby' and praises the way they have portrayed first love in it. She says that if one's first love fails, life turns into hell. She says an individual's first love is pure and that there is an element of truth in it, seeking to suggest that all other love affairs that happen after it aren't as honest or pure.

Steven Sankar responds to her argument saying, "If first love is the only one that is pure and honest, shouldn't all our love stories stop with our mothers. For isn't every individual's first love his/her mother?" Stating that there are several iconic love stories in history, Steven Sankar points out that for the protagonists of such stories, the love story for which they became famous wasn't their first love. He says that if one's first love fails for some reason, one's best love is about to start somewhere else.

Apart from directing the film, Ravi Namburii has also penned its screenplay. The film's story is by Sai Rajesh, who is also one of the producers of the film.

The film is being produced by SKN under the banners of Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The film is being co-produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni.

On the technical front, the film has music by Mani Sharma. Cinematography for the film is by the very capable Viswas Daniel while lyrics for the songs in the film are by Anantha Sriram. Bhaskar Mudavat is in charge of art direction while Santhosh Naidu has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film. Costumes are by Devi Parchuri and the film is being co-directed by Lucky Bezawada.

--IANS

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