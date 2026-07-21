Kickstart, Nita, HOPS march into AIFF U17 Women's Youth League quarterfinals

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), July 21 (IANS) Kickstart FC, Nita Football Academy and HOPS FC booked their berths in the quarterfinal stage as the second round of group stage matches in the AIFF U17 Women’s Youth League 2026-27 drew to a close at the RKM Football Academy in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Kickstart began the day with a 4-1 drubbing of Mumbai Knights FC before Nita FA thrashed DKR FA 4-0. Both victorious sides now have six points each in Group C, securing their qualification for the knockout stage and making their meeting on Thursday a virtual play-off to decide the group winners and runners-up.

The Group C runners-up will meet HOPS FC, who were confirmed as Group D winners after their narrow 1-0 win over Sethu FC took their tally to six points.

Meanwhile, Krida Prabodhini Pune kept their knockout stage qualification hopes alive after securing an emphatic 4-0 triumph against MGM Ambush Club in the other Group D game. It sets up a decisive final matchday clash between Sethu FC and Krida Prabodhini, where the latter require a win to advance, while Sethu need just a point due to their superior goal difference.

With no points so far, Mumbai Knights FC, DKR FA and MGM Ambush Club are out of the running for a place in the last eight.

Kickstart FC score four against Mumbai Knights FC

Kickstart took just five minutes to score on the rain-soaked Narainpur turf. Receiving a Cathrine Thanga pass, midfielder Divya Choudhary showcased brilliant footwork to weave past two defenders down the left before firing a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Kickstart went on to control the tempo and dominate possession for the remainder of the first half, keeping Mumbai Knights FC pinned inside their own half.

Kickstart did not let up their attacking intent on resumption. In the 47th minute, Shravani Nayan Mahajan tucked home the loose ball to double the lead after the Mumbai Knights goalkeeper Harijan Saloni Sudhir spilled an Avika Deshmukh shot.

Continuing to exploit the spaces down the flanks, Kickstart added a third in the 55th minute when Divya surged forward on the left and delivered a cross. Harijan Saloni Sudhir fumbled the save, allowing Cathrine Thanga to score into an unguarded net.

Despite trailing by three, Mumbai Knights kept pushing and finally found their first goal of the tournament in the 89th minute when Divya Sharma's free-kick bounced over Kickstart's substitute goalkeeper Suzanne Kshetrimayum. However, Kickstart still had the final say. Deep in stoppage time, skipper Yashica H scored a 40-yard free-kick to seal an emphatic 4-1 victory for her side.

Nita Football Academy dominate DKR Football Academy

Nita FA dictated the tempo right from the kick-off. Their short-passing combinations and attacks came forth in waves, effectively keeping DKR FA locked inside their own territory.

After a series of early attacks, Nita FA broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. Midfielder Niruta Baraghare intercepted a DKR goal kick and picked out Deepika Kumari, who slotted it home past advancing goalkeeper Yalamancheli Pragna.

Seven minutes later, Deepika stormed down the right and whipped in a cross that Yalamancheli could only parry onto the path of Khundongbam Ambalika, who scored with a first-time shot. Deepika continued to dismantle DKR’s backline and turned provider again in the first-half added time. Her squared ball after a brilliant run down the right fell for Niruta Baraghare, who calmly slotted it in for 3-0.

In the second half, the Odisha outfit picked up right where they left off. Deepika secured her brace in the 48th minute after being released by Ambalika, racing down the right again and firing past Yalamancheli.

Nita FA controlled possession for the remainder of the half, maintaining defensive discipline to keep the Telangana side isolated in their own half. As DKR’s frustration manifested into a couple of fouls, Nita held on comfortably through the closing stages to record their second consecutive clean sheet of the tournament.

Sethu FC go down to HOPS FC

HOPS FC edged past Sethu FC in a closely-fought match primarily dominated by disciplined defence and long-ball setups. A series of set pieces and offside calls prevented either side from establishing sustained possession.

HOPS started on the front foot, utilising wide passes to stretch the Sethu defence out. The latter gradually adjusted mid-half and came close to taking the lead, only to be denied by a fine save from HOPS goalkeeper Sonam.

Sethu’s backline had been absorbing the pressure well until HOPS' decisive moment arrived in the 24th minute. A towering free-kick by forward Sonia, from very close to the half-way line, bounced dangerously inside the six-yard box and beat Sethu goalkeeper LG Prabhanchana.

HOPS FC maintained key periods of possession thereafter, while Prabhanchana kept her side’s hopes alive in the contest, denying skipper Kanika from close range.

The second half saw end-to-end action, yet both backlines produced stronger defensive displays to prevent either side from scoring. Ultimately, the Delhi outfit ground out a precious 1-0 triumph and secured all three points.

Krida Prabodhini blank MGM Ambush Club 4-0

Controlling possession from the outset, Krida Prabodhini Pune repeatedly exploited gaps in MGM Ambush Club’s defence.

An early breakthrough gave the Pune side an upper hand courtesy of Joyce Rebeiro, who was quick to slot home a rebound in the third minute. The Chhattisgarh outfit, on the other hand, tried to hit back on the counter, but the Pune custodian Shivika Shetty stood tall.

MGM Ambush struggled to break through Krida Prabodhini's compact structure, as they intercepted and contained every attempt before it could pose a real threat. Krida Prabodhini doubled their lead just before the break as captain Navmi Nagappa Shanbhag burst down the right and squared the ball for forward Aarna Hardik Sindhav to tap in from close range.

The second half saw the Pune side dominate possession and territory yet again. Navmi added her name to the scoresheet in the 55th minute with a powerful long-ranger that sailed over MGM Ambush goalkeeper Rashi Poyam. She then secured her brace six minutes before the final whistle, scoring from a similar position as the previous one. On this occasion, Rashi was in a better position to make a save, but she allowed it to slip through her gloves and bounce over the line.

--IANS

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