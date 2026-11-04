Khloe Kardashian's wish for her 'forever love' Kendall Jenner: You are worthy of everything great

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Reality star Khloe Kardashian wished her 'forever love', Kendall Jenner, as she celebrated another birthday on Tuesday.

In a heartfelt post, Khloe said Kendall is worthy of everything great in life.

Uploading a couple of candid photos of her sister over the years, Khloe expressed her love for Kendall in a note that read, "Happy birthday to my Kenny, my forever love...There is something so beautiful about loving someone through every season of their life. Getting to witness all the little pieces of who they are and watching them become the extraordinary person they were always meant to be. And what a privilege it has been to witness you become the extraordinary woman you are today. (sic)".

Khloe said that one of the greatest gifts of her life has been getting to know Kendall through all the different chapters of her life.

"From the little girl I wanted to protect, to the woman I now find myself learning so much from. You have always moved through this world in your own way, on your own terms, and there is something so beautiful about the life you’ve created simply by following your heart," she added.

Wishing Kendall all the happiness in the coming year, the note further went, "I hope this next year surprises you in the most wonderful ways. That you continue discovering new pieces of yourself, chasing whatever makes your soul feel alive, and finding magic in the unexpected. Above all, I hope you always know how deeply you are loved, not for anything you do or become, but simply for who you are. You are worthy of everything great this world has to offer."

Khloe added, "No matter how much life changes or how many chapters we live, there will always be a part of me that sees you as my little angel baby. And there will never be a version of this life where I’m not beside you, loving you, believing in you, and cheering you on."

The birthday post concluded on a sweet note, saying, "I love you more than you could even understand. Happy birthday, my sweet girl (White heart emoji)".

--IANS

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