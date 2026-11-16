November 16, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

India registers improvement in employment in Oct, rural areas lead

India registers improvement in employment in Oct, rural areas lead

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above improved marginally to 55.7 per cent in October, compared to 55.5 per cent in September 2026, as rural areas lead the improvement in labour force participation, the government data showed on Monday.

In rural areas, LFPR increased from 58.0 per cent to 58.4 per cent over the month, while the urban LFPR stood at 50.5 per cent in October against 50.7 per cent in September.

On a year-on-year basis, the overall LFPR improved by 0.3 percentage points, increasing from 55.4 per cent in October, 2025 to 55.7 per cent in October, 2026.

During the same period, rural areas recorded a gain of 0.6 percentage points, with rural LFPR increasing from 57.8 per cent to 58.4 per cent, while urban LFPR remained unchanged at 50.5 per cent, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

Overall female LFPR improved to 35.0 per cent last month from 34.6 per cent in September, making its highest level since February 2026.

Rural female LFPR rose by 0.6 percentage points over the month and reached 39.5 per cent in October. However, female LFPR in urban areas remained stable at 25.9 per cent.

Over the year, the overall female LFPR increased by 0.8 percentage points, from 34.2 per cent in October 2025 to 35.0 per cent in October 2026.

Rural female LFPR gained 1.1 percentage points, rising from 38.4 per cent to 39.5 per cent and urban female LFPR gained 0.5 percentage points, from 25.4 per cent to 25.9 per cent during the same period, showed the data.

Meanwhile, overall worker population ratio (WPR) increased to 53.0 per cent in October from 52.7 per cent in September, reaching its highest level since February 2026.

Rural WPR increased by 0.5 percentage points over the previous month to 56.0 per cent in October, whereas urban WPR remained broadly stable at 47.1 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, overall WPR expanded from 52.5 per cent in October 2025 to 53.0 per cent in October 2026, marking a 0.5 percentage point improvement.

--IANS

na/

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