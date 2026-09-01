Karthi on 'Sardar 2': You will not be able to ignore the point this film makes about your health!

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actor Karthi, whose upcoming spy thriller 'Sardar 2' is slated to hit screens on September 10, has now disclosed that audiences who watch the film will not be able to ignore the point the film looks to make as it pertains to a stunning truth about their health and wellbeing.

Participating in the audio and trailer launch of the film, which has been directed by P S Mithran, Karthi said, "You might have continued the practice of drinking water from plastic water bottles, but after watching this film, you won't be able to ignore the point it looks to make. That is because we're spoken about a truth that pertains to your health and that issue is bound to leave you shaken."

For the unaware, director P S Mithran had, in 'Sardar', which was the prequel to 'Sardar 2', highlighted the issue of commercialisation of water. The film had gone on to emerge a huge blockbuster. Now, in the second part of the spy thriller, the director has looked to showcase issues pertaining to health and hygiene.

Pointing out that director Mithran's efforts for this film were very sincere, actor Karthi said that he wished this film reached everybody. "Fans are also ready to see such films," he said and expressed the hope that the film would be well received.

Several celebrities including actor Suriya, who is Karthi's elder brother, graced the trailer launch event of the film and wished the unit.

For the unaware, the film, which has triggered huge expectations, is to hit screens worldwide on September 10 this year.

The unit of the film had wrapped up its shooting in Bangkok in June last year.

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who shared a picture from the sets of the film in Bangkok on her Instagram stories, had in May last year, disclosed during a question and answer session with fans that she would be wrapping up 'Sardar 2' in June, 2025.

On the technical front, 'Sardar 2' has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Vijay Velukutty and Art direction is by MSP Madhavan, B. Sekar. The film has been written by Rathna Kumar, Aashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyand and stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D'Souza.

--IANS

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