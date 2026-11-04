‘RSS people are good, provided information’: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) Minister for Home, IT and BT Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) people are “good” while asserting that the organisation has now submitted details and sought permission for its marches across Karnataka.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kharge said the government had earlier been unaware of who was organising the marches, but the RSS had now provided the required information, including the names of those involved in its shakhas.

“You (the media) had scared us by saying that they would not seek permission or provide details. The RSS people are so good. Wherever they have conducted marches, they have provided information and sought permission. At some places, permission was not granted, but they cooperated,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the media, Kharge alleged that it had been indulging in propaganda against the RSS, despite the organisation complying with the requirements.

He said the details furnished by the RSS had now helped the government know who was associated with each of its shakhas.

“Tomorrow, they may also register themselves and disclose details of their funds, including whether the money comes from within the country or abroad. Everything will become transparent,” he remarked.

Kharge further said the RSS had sought permission across Karnataka and had not described its applications as mere intimations to the police department.

“They have done it properly. Nowhere in their applications have they stated that they are merely intimating the police department. They have sought permission throughout Karnataka. They have changed. They have been doing things this way for 100 years, and they also need some time,” he said.

The controversy surrounding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Vijayadashami route marches (Path Sanchalan) centres primarily on political and administrative standoffs over legal permissions.

The issue escalated after Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge publicly declared that the RSS must obtain formal police permission rather than merely "informing" the authorities about their route maps.

Kharge shared internal letters where the RSS "informed" local police to coordinate logistics.

The Home Department argued that because the marches past involve over two lakh participants across hundreds of routes, the police require prior formal applications to properly manage traffic, safety, and public infrastructure.

They emphasised that the laws governing public gatherings apply equally to the RSS.

--IANS

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