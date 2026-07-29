Karnataka MLA threatens to destroy LoP Rahul Gandhi's family like Babri Masjid; FIR registered

Bengaluru, July 29 (IANS) Karnataka Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna after he allegedly said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's family would be "destroyed" in the same manner as the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992.

The FIR was registered by the Udupi Town Police Station based on a complaint filed by Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, president of the Udupi District Congress Committee. Police have invoked Sections 57, 192, 196(2), 352, 353(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Addressing a public programme organised by the BJP in Udupi, Suvarna threatened the Congress leadership, stating: "If you continue to enact such dramas, just as our party workers destroyed the Babri Masjid in 1992 when our sentiments were hurt, the Congress dynasty and Rahul Gandhi's family will likewise be destroyed."

The remarks have triggered a major political controversy in Karnataka, with the Congress accusing the BJP of resorting to hate speech and intimidation. Video clips of the speech have since gone viral on social media, prompting demands for immediate legal action.

KPCC Working President and MLC, Manjunatha Bhandary, said the Karnataka government had taken the matter seriously and would ensure that strict action is taken in accordance with the law. He described Suvarna's statements as "hateful, derogatory and provocative" and said they were unbecoming of a public representative who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution.

Bhandary said that the BJP was attempting to divert attention from the NEET question paper leak controversy and the nationwide protests over the issue by targeting LoP Rahul Gandhi through personal attacks. He also criticised other BJP legislators who were present at the event for failing to condemn the remarks.

"The silence of other elected representatives present at the programme may be construed by the public as tacit support for such statements," Bhandary said, adding that political differences cannot justify defamation, hate speech or threats.

He further stated that the remarks posed a threat to communal harmony and law and order, particularly in the coastal region, and said he would take up the matter with the State Home Minister to seek appropriate directions for expediting the investigation.

--IANS

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