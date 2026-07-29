CWG 2026: Ankush assures India of another boxing medal, storms into men’s 80kg semis

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) India’s Ankush guaranteed the country another medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after registering a commanding unanimous-decision victory over Seychelles’ Jade Micock in the men’s 80kg quarterfinals in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The Indian boxer dominated the contest from the opening bell, winning all three rounds convincingly to secure a 5-0 unanimous verdict from the judges.

Ankush displayed excellent ring control, sharp combinations and effective counter-attacking throughout the bout, leaving Micock with little opportunity to make an impact. The judges scored the contest 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and 30-27 in favour of the Indian.

With the victory, Ankush progressed to the semifinals, thereby assuring himself of at least a bronze medal under the Commonwealth Games boxing format, where both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.

The Indian will now aim to continue his impressive run and book a place in the final, moving one step closer to winning the gold medal for the country.

India’s boxing contingent has enjoyed an impressive campaign in Glasgow, with several boxers advancing deep into the competition and strengthening the nation’s medal prospects.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Siwach, Arundhati Chaudhary and Sakshi cleared the quarterfinals hurdles as they assured the country medals in their respective weight categories.

Sakshi assured the country of another medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision over Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers in the women’s quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Sakshi was in complete control throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Four judges awarded her 29-27, while one scored it 29-25, reflecting her dominance in the bout. She also benefited from a point deduction against her opponent.

Arundhati Choudhary assured the country of another boxing medal after defeating Morgan Henderson (NZL) by a 3-1 split decision in the women’s 70kg quarterfinals.

The Indian pugilist displayed composure and tactical discipline throughout the three-round contest to edge past Henderson in a closely fought bout. Three judges scored all three rounds in Arundhati’s favour (30-26), while one judge awarded the contest to the New Zealander 29-27. The fifth judge had the scores level at 28-28, but a one-point deduction against Henderson tilted the verdict in Arundhati’s favour.

Sachin Siwach delivered a composed and clinical performance to register a unanimous 5-0 victory and book his place in the semifinals, guaranteeing the country at least a bronze medal.

--IANS

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