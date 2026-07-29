Indian envoy meets Bangladesh FM, reaffirms commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

Dhaka, July 29 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, held a meeting with the country's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to a "positive, constructive and forward-looking partnership" with Dhaka.

"High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, reaffirming India's commitment to a positive, constructive and forward-looking partnership with Bangladesh, rooted in mutual interest and mutual benefit, and to deepening people-centric cooperation across all sectors," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh wrote on X while sharing details regarding the meeting.

According to the Indian High Commission, Trivedi also held a meeting with Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

Last week, India extended an invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for the BRICS Summit set to be held in New Delhi in September.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received the invitation letter from India and forwarded it to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), United News of Bangladesh reported.

Despite not being a member or observer of the 11-member bloc, Bangladesh has been invited by India as a special guest, Bangladeshi media reported.

This special gesture from India comes amid efforts by both countries to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. It is a useful platform for discussing and cooperating on contemporary issues having global as well as regional importance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

Earlier in June, the Indian government assigned Union Cabinet Minister status to High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi signalling the importance New Delhi attaches to relations with Dhaka.

"The undersigned is directed to say that Shri Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence. This position in the Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only," read an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

--IANS

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