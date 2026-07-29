CWG 2026: Sachin enters men’s 60kg boxing semifinals, assures India of another medal

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) India’s Sachin Siwach produced a dominant display to storm into the semifinals of the men’s 60kg boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Botswana’s Moremi Treasure by a unanimous 5-0 verdict on Wednesday.

The Indian boxer was in complete control throughout the quarterfinal, impressing all five judges with his sharp combinations, effective footwork and superior ringcraft. Sachin won the opening two rounds 10-9 on all five scorecards before sealing the contest comfortably in the final round to register a comprehensive victory.

The judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favour of the Indian pugilist, underlining his dominance against the Botswana boxer.

With the victory, Sachin advanced to the men’s 60kg semifinals and, under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, also assured India of at least a bronze medal.

Sachin will now aim to carry his impressive form into the semifinals as he looks to secure a place in the gold-medal bout and add another boxing medal to India’s tally in Glasgow.

Earlier in the day, compatriots Sakshi and Arundhati too made it past the quarterfinal stage in their respective weight categories.

Sakshi assured the country of another medal after registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision over Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers in the women’s quarter-finals.

Sakshi was in complete control throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Four judges awarded her 29-27, while one scored it 29-25, reflecting her dominance in the bout. She also benefited from a point deduction against her opponent.

The convincing victory takes Sakshi into the semifinals, guaranteeing at least a bronze medal under the Commonwealth Games boxing format, where both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.

Arundhati Choudhary assured the country of another boxing medal after defeating Morgan Henderson (NZL) by a 3-1 split decision in the women’s 70kg quarterfinals.

The Indian pugilist displayed composure and tactical discipline throughout the three-round contest to edge past Henderson in a closely fought bout. Three judges scored all three rounds in Arundhati’s favour (30-26), while one judge awarded the contest to the New Zealander 29-27. The fifth judge had the scores level at 28-28, but a one-point deduction against Henderson tilted the verdict in Arundhati’s favour.

--IANS

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